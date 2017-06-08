Edmonds Kind of Play: Summer-ready reading and events at Edmonds Library

This week, as I headed into the Edmonds Library, 650 Main St., to pick up some books I had on hold, I was reminded that the location had been newly updated. After balking initially because I don’t like my favorite places to change, I will say that things do seem to be set up more efficiently, especially considering the addition of two self checkout computers and a “Final Jeopardy”-style privacy panel between the computers.

The hold shelves are now where the reference desk was and the old location of the hold shelves now has some catalog computers and a table with all of the “Explore Summer” info on it. I am always anxious to get my hands on this info for the special events and this year’s offerings do not disappoint.

The theme of Sno-Isle’s “Explore Summer” program is “Build a Better World.” The different Sno-Isle branches offer events throughout the summer that are focused on fun as well as helping others. The Edmonds branch had two pamphlets full of events — one had the link to www.sno-isle.org/summerkids on it and the other was labeled “Tweens & Teens” and offered a link to www.sno-isle.org/summerteens.

The first pamphlet has events that range in age from baby up to 11/12 years old. They range from story times to Lego building to science-focused events. One of the on-theme events is “Brainstorm A Better World,” held in Edmonds on Tuesday, July 18. It’s an afternoon of sharing how other kids have helped build a better world and brainstorming ways to add to the conversation. During this time, kids will stuff “Survival Sacks” for the homeless. This event is aimed at those ages 5 to 11 and is held at other libraries as well.

If you follow the link to “Summer Kids,” you will find:

Events and Programs

Booklists

Online reading log

Printable reading log

DIY (at home projects)

Many locations have summer kick-off programs. For those ages 5 to 12, the Edmonds library will host “Professor Fickelstein’s Physics Phactory” on June 27 at 2 p.m. “The Professor” demonstrates Isaac Newton’s 3 Laws of Motion utilizing physical comedy, mime, music, magic and hilarious sound effects with lots of audience participation. This would also be a great time to pick up the summer reading log. Kids who read 10 hours this summer will earn a free book from the library. While the rules and rewards for the reading logs are the same for kids, tweens, and teens, they do offer different reading logs.

The “Tweens & Teens” event handout covers events for kids from ages 8 to 18. The Edmonds summer kick off for this set is the “Teen Scavenger Hunt,” Wednesday, June 28 from 1 to 4 p.m., for ages 12 to 18. With one digital camera or phone required for each person/team, teens will meet at the library for their list of “clues and activities.” Participants, who can work alone or in groups of up to four, meet back at the designated time for refreshments and to find out their scores. If you’d like to register for the event you can do so by clicking HERE.

If you follow the link to “Summer Teens,” you will find:

Events and Programs

Booklists

Online reading log

Printable reading log

Book reviews

For more information, you can always call the Edmonds library at 425-771-1933. I’ve always had luck calling them regarding reservations and event questions.

Kids can also earn a free book by participating in Barnes & Noble’s Summer Reading Program. You can get the Summer Reading Journal in-store (on Alderwood Mall Parkway near Old Navy) or you can download the form online by clicking HERE. To receive one of the free books offered through th program, kids in grades 1 through 6 (they’ve given us a little leeway on the younger end before) can read any eight books, then fill out the journal with which part of the book was their favorite and why.

Half Price Books, next to Trader Joe’s on 196th Street Southwest, urges kids to “Feed Your Brain” with their summer reading program. Kids 14 and under can read for at least 15 minutes each day for a month in June and July – it still counts if grown-ups read aloud to those still learning. Once they’ve gotten to 300 minutes, they can turn in their reading log for $5 HPB Bookworm Bucks. Those in high school can read one book a month for June and July and write a short review to earn their $5 HPB Bookworm Bucks.

For more information you can visit their summer reading page HERE and download the reading log HERE.

