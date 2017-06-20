Edmonds Military Wire: When the pills don’t help — finding your way forward

Dale and Dave, both Vietnam veterans, were “powder kegs waiting to go off.” Their experiences in Vietnam combined with a search to find purpose back in society, balance family and work life, and treat their emotional and physical ailments was almost too much to bear.

But not uncommon. Not uncommon to those who served in Vietnam and to those who are transitioning out today.

And while many of you who know my writings and my leanings toward using the crap that goes on in our lives as a fundamental building block to our success, going through transition hell and emerging out the other side strung out on alcohol and prescriptions is often a too-real story for some of those who serve.

So what do you do when the pills and the alcohol don’t work? Some end it — and we all know that number. The more than 20 a day who choose to end their lives is a tragic conclusion to a life that was at one point filled with missions and purpose and desires and love — and you get the picture. The greater portion of those veterans who commit suicide are over the age of 50…like Dale and Dave.

Dale and Dave weren’t far off from going down that path — but before I go further, let me just say that the solution they both landed on sounds like voodoo science: The Blu Room.

The Blu Room is a patent pending technology that shields you from the outside world and wraps you in an atmosphere of soft ultraviolet light. Since your brain isn’t busy responding to the stimulus of the everyday environment, your mind is free to relax or hold a relaxed state of focus without distractions.

Sounds like a tanning bed, right? I was an absolute skeptic. Walking into the Blu Room reminded me of walking into a Miami Vice club scene — mirrors, lights…and it’s blue. I took my place on the bed, which is similar to a chiropractic table, removed all my distractive devices (watch, phone, ring, etc), and proceeded to engage in the experience — aka, my short nap.

There is a great deal of research on the benefits of a short nap during the day. A 20-minute nap provides significant benefit for improved alertness and performance without leaving one feeling groggy or interfering with nighttime sleep.

When I “re-surfaced,” I wasn’t sure what I felt. I knew I felt better, but wasn’t sure if that was just simply disengaging from the world for a few precious moments or from the doses of UV lights — which is becoming more of a common practice in prevention, therapy and rehabilitation of certain diseases and conditions because of its overall positive impact.

What convinced me that this could very well be more than just an effective solution for those looking to achieve deep relaxation and significant increases in Vitamin D3 was my conversations with Dale and Dave.

After starting their Blue Room experiences, they both underwent transformational changes – -not over night, of course, but over a rather short period of time. Relief from physical pain, relief from mental stress and anxiety, improved overall focus — all these and a few other areas of their lives were improving.

Sure, some of this is anecdotal, and one could argue that if you believe something is working then in fact, it could very well be working…much like a placebo.

But over 40,000 users worldwide are describing similar impacts. Under the supervision of a physician, patients with the following conditions have found benefit from their Blu Room experiences: Cancer: breast, meningioma, lymphoma, prostate, bladder, colon, uterine, squamous cell. Pain: back, hips, knee, neck, shoulder, headache, ankle, foot, stomach, spinal stenosis, cervix.

Those diagnosed with PTSD have also reported vast improvements.

The team was quick to point out that The Blu Room is not a medical device and certainly should not be used as the sole source for treatment of some ailments, although it may engender healing experiences in some individuals. And at some point, it may be covered by insurance, especially since it is involved in a couple empirical studies. For now, veterans and those up to the age of 17 receive a 50 percent discount.

Dale and Dave, who you can often times find at the Blu Room in Olympia, are huge advocates. One of the contributing factors to their healing, in their words, is The Blu Room. They are “sold” that The Blu Room is useful for anyone — including children and the elderly — who wants to step out of their daily environment.

Bottom line: the Blu Room beats being “over-medicated” and may in fact be a solution, much like it is for Dale and Dave. Over 40,000 individuals have reported a wide range of personal benefits — and I do know that I benefited from my short 20-minute session.

My encouragement to all those skeptics is to check it out.

For the month of July, the inventor has offered two free Blu Room sessions per week for any active military or veterans with a diagnosis of PTSD who would like to try the Blu Room experience.

Please contact terris@bluroom.com or call 360-458-5224. You just may find your answer when the pills don’t help.

— By Mike Schindler

Edmonds resident Mike Schindler is the founder and chief executive officer of Operation Military Family Cares –– a 501(c)(3) veteran service organization and technology provider that combats veteran homelessness, while working to strengthen relationships and equip communities and families for success. He is also the Program Manager of Community Engagement & Innovation for the Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) at Syracuse University. He is responsible for fostering and maintaining a relationship with community agencies that provide services to veterans, service members, and military families in Washington State, particularly, with WAServes, an IVMF AmericaServe’s network.