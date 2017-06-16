Edmonds Museum Summer Market opens for season this Saturday

As we prepare for the celebrations of Father’s Day Weekend, the Edmonds Historical Museum is thrilled to announce the opening of the “Big” Market this Saturday.

June 17 marks the expansion of the Garden Market from just Bell Street to Bell Street and 5th Avenue North.

Caruso Farm will be back with us this season on Bell Street, with a wonderful collection of row crops and some eggs as well. This week you will find plenty of early veggies. Stop by and welcome back Vince and check out what is fresh this week. Bill’s Fruits and Collins Family Orchards will return with cherries to snack on while you shop or take home with you to enjoy through the week. Also joining us this week is Martiny Livestock with plenty of lamb and beef.

There is so much to enjoy at the market every week with our rotating selection of local artisans, including potters, painters, jewelers, fabric artists, woodworkers, and so much more. There is no limit to what you can find locally made at the market.

Looking for treats to enjoy with your fresh fruits and veggies? Don’t forget to check out Bubba’s Salsa on Bell Street. Bubba makes his salsa fresh every week, with both traditional and refreshingly different salsas to sample and take home. Good for snacking with chips, or using as a marinade on meats.

Aura Bakery returns this week as well, to a new location. You will find them by Wilson Fish with plenty of delicious breads and pastries! Market favorites like Deborah’s Pies, Sweet Pearl Bakery, Pete’s Toffee, Sky Valley Farm, Martin Family Orchards, and so many more will be returning.

So come down and join us this Saturday and every Saturday through Oct. 7! We are open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each Saturday, ready to celebrate the summer season. See you at the market!

— By Christina Martin, Market Manager