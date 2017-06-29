My Edmonds News to again live stream Edmonds Fourth of July parade

For the third straight year, My Edmonds News will be providing a live broadcast of both the Edmonds Kind of Fourth of July children’s and main parades.

Edmonds Community College will return as the presenting sponsor of the parade live streaming, which will be viewable directly from our home page and also via the My Neighborhood News Network YouTube channel. The show will also be archived for later viewing.

My Edmonds News publisher Teresa Wippel and writer/photographer/local historian Larry Vogel will return to host the broadcast, coming to you streetside next to the Hazel Miller Plaza.

“Covering the parade has become an annual tradition for us, and we are thrilled once again to be providing a live online broadcast of our community’s old-fashioned, small-town parade,” Wippel said. “This is the perfect option for anyone who is out of town during the parade or who is unable to attend because of illness or disability.”

The live Internet broadcast will feature ongoing commentary about the parade and its entries, Edmonds history and other fun trivia.

An Edmonds Kind of Fourth activities include the Beat Brackett 5K fun run/walk, the 1K Baby Brackett, the Children’s Parade, Main Parade, and — in the evening — entertainment and vendors and fireworks that draw more than 25,000 spectators.

You can learn more at the Chamber website.