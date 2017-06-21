Edmonds Police Blotter: June 14-20

June 14

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A suspicious person call resulted in a malicious harassment report.

800 block 14th Street Southwest: A man reported that someone had gained access to his parked van and had stolen numerous items during the night.

7800 block 175th Street Southwest: Subjects both claimed the other made threatening statements over the phone.

7900 block 194th Place Southwest: A juvenile boy was arrested for domestic violence harassment

100 block Sunset Avenue: A man was arrested for third-degree malicious mischief, and transported to and booked at the Snohomish County Jail.

1000 block Walnut Street: A man discovered damage to his vehicle.

23800 block 107th Place West: A couple came into the police station and reported that someone had opened a few credit cards in their names without their permission.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a storage unit business. Employees discovered at least 27 storage units with forced entry by door pin removal. Renters were still being contacted by storage management.

100 block Main Street: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence report between boyfriend and girlfriend.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A mother and adult son argued about money and upstairs neighbors.

7400 block 228th Street Southwest: A man reported that an unknown suspect broke into his car.

June 15

8900 block 196th Street Southwest: A 15-year-old assaulted stepmother during argument.

7900 block 236th Street Southwest: Report of graffiti on apartment complex sign.

23200 block 100th Avenue West: Students reported that another student was smoking marijuana in a classroom.

23600 block Highway 99: A trespassed subject who re-entered a store was arrested.

8700 block 242nd Street Southwest: A truck and trailer were stolen. Witnesses saw the truck abandoned and chased down the suspect, who was arrested by police for vehicle theft.

23200 block Highway 99: A vehicle stolen out of Seattle was recovered by police.

24000 block 95th Place West: A car window was broken and property stolen from inside.

20300 block 87th Avenue West: An unknown suspect unlawfully entered the yard of the reporting party, damaging the gate leading to the backyard.on south side of the property. Nothing was reported stolen.

9300 block 216th Street Southwest: A car mirror was damaged.

300 block 12th Place North: A domestic disturbance was reported with no assault.

20700 block 78th place West: A juvenile didn’t come home and was reported missing. Police noted it was a recurring problem.

June 16

23600 block Highway 99: A business office reported a harassing/nuisance phone call.

8000 block 234th Street Southwest: Police received report of a male making suicidal statements but the person was not located.

June 17

9400 block 228th Street Southwest: A driver of a vehicle was arrested for DUI.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifter and associated persons were trespassed from a store.

21900 block Highway 99: A police investigation of a disturbance led to a warrant arrest, which then led to a felony drug arrest.

June 18

1100 block 2nd Avenue South: In a report that police described as suspicious circumstances, husbands found wives at a residence after they didn’t come home following a night out

21000 block 76th Avenue West: A warrant arrest led to a drug violation.

600 block Edmonds Way: A travel trailer was stolen from a driveway of a residence.

22700 block 92nd Avenue West: Victim reported business and personal ID theft.

22700 block 92nd Avenue West: A prowl of an unlocked vehicle occurred overnight.

23200 block Highway 99: A transient was trespassed from Pacific Park Apartments.

19400 block 86th Avenue West: A juvenile assaulted girlfriend.

22500 block Highway 99: Three men shoplifted dental carer products from a local business.

20300 block 83rd Avenue West: A woman was arrested and booked for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

June 19

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle prowl was reported.

7700 block 202nd Street Southwest: A father reported suspicious circumstances involving the behavior of his 2-year-old daughter.

22200 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a local motel.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man’s camera was stolen from a friend’s vehicle while he was at Swedish Edmonds Hospital.