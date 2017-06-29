Edmonds Police Blotter, June 20-27

June 20

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: Complainant reported that someone had rummaged through a parked vehicle. A subject was seen inside the vehicle and he fled the scene.

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported on a stop sign.

7422 228th Street Southwest: Former friend pulled up at his work and punched him over a previous dispute reported last week to Lynnwood. Suspect fled in vehicle.

8600 block 202nd Street Southwest: A husband and a wife had a verbal argument.

6600 block 170th Place Southwest: Vehicle prowl reported. No items taken and vehicle undamaged.

21311 block 76th Avenue West: Two teenagers were observed down a walkway between two condo units. One had a gun, the other had a wallet which he took money out of and gave it to the teenager with the gun. Both then ran away together.

June 21

7900 block 218th Street Southwest: A stolen motorcycle was recovered.

21300 block 82nd Place West: Commercial burglary, no suspects.

23100 block 102nd Place West: A window was broken and items were taken from vehicle

9100 block 207th Place Southwest: A man was victimized by a phone scam claiming his grandson was involved in a collision in Canada. The victim sent four Western Union Money Grams. Two money grams were already refunded, but the victim was out approximately $1,200. As it turned out, his grandson was fine and never was in Canada.

23100 block 102nd Place West: A vehicle was entered and some items were stolen.

400 Main Street: A lost wallet was reported.

23300 block 92nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported between mother and 17-year-old son.

7900 Lake Ballinger Way: Wallet theft reported.

17100 block 68th Avenue West: Vehicle prowl occurred overnight.

6500 block 170th Place Southwest: Late reported vehicle prowl. No damage; sunglasses stolen.

21505 73RD PL W 2017-00013955 Court Order Violation WA0310200 06/21/2017 23:54:20 Male arrested on DV no contact order violation

June 22

17300 block 72nd Avenue West: A car was prowled but it didn’t appear anything was taken.

22700 block 92nd Avenue West: Complainant reported that someone had left a bicycle on his property.

600 block Maple Street: Theft of a precious rock reported.

Olympic View Drive/Puget Drive: Money was found.

700 block Pine Street: Woman told police that someone had keyed her vehicle while it was parked in the driveway.

22000 block 86th Place West: An elderly woman was reported missing, but she was later located and reunited with her family.

23000 block Edmonds Way: A bicycle was stolen from a secured parking lot. No signs of forced entry.

600 block Daley Street: Fraudulent online charges on credit and debit cards were reported; the cards were not stolen.

500 block Admiral Way: A jar of marijuana was found at Marina Beach and turned in to police.

June 23

7100 block 212th Street Southwest: Vehicle prowl of truck occurred in secure/fenced business storage yard.

22510 block 76th Avenue West: Possible entry into multiple storage units reported.

8700 block Madrona Lane: A woman reported that somebody has been trying to obtain credit and Social Security benefits using her name and personal information.

9500 block Bowdoin Way: Police assisted fire department in locating and extinguishing a small fire in Yost Park.

100 block 3rd Avenue South: A small child knocked over a sculpture. Adult with the children refused to accept responsibility and left.

23700 block 104th Avenue West: A driver’s license found in Hickman Park was turned over to a police officer for safekeeping.

21601 block 76th Avenue West: Police received report of nuisance/harassing phone calls to hospital emergency department.

23000 block Edmonds Way: A driver was arrested for driving while under the influence of marijuana.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released for shoplifting at a local department store.

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: A woman reported getting unwanted text messages from her ex-boyfriend over custody issues.

7700 block Olympic View Drive: A man observed dumping construction waste on private land was trespassed from property.

June 24

50 block Railroad Avenue: A minor was found in possession of several bottles of alcohol.

50 block Railroad Avenue: A felon in possession of a firearm was found loitering in park after hours.

700 block Walnut Street: Theft of motor vehicle reported.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from Denny’s.

21500 block 90th Avenue West: A vehicle prowl occurred overnight.

241oo block Highway 99: Two men and one woman suspected of shoplifting fled in a white minivan.

9500 block 224th Street Southwest: An Adirondack chair was stolen off victim’s front porch.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A hit and run was reported in the QFC parking lot.

23000 block 107th Place West: A leaf blower was stolen off back porch sometime overnight.

22400 block 96th Avenue West: Property was stolen out of vehicle parked in owner’s driveway overnight.

9700 block 236th Place Southwest: A woman assaulted her elderly mother and brother.

21800 block 96th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic dispute.

200 block 3rd Avenue South: A man was arrested for vehicle prowl.

236th Street Southwest/76th Avenue West: A vehicle was observed driving erratically. Driver was cited for negligent driving.

June 25

20800 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Charges pending toxicology results.

17300 block 76th Avenue West: Theft of jewelry during civic dispute reported.

9000 block 238th Street Southwest: Theft of collectible cards reported from residence; property of deceased family member’s estate.

1200 block Olympic View Drive: Man found deceased in locked apartment.

50 block Railroad Avenue: Two cell phones found at Brackett’s Landing Park were turned over to Edmonds police for safekeeping.

23600 block Highway 99: A suspect was trespassed from Safeway.

24300 block Highway 99: A traffic stop for driving while license suspended led to a warrant arrest. Driver had a medical episode and was released to aid crew.

7900 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for DUI, hit-and-run.

22600 block Highway 99: A suspicious person was arrested on an outstanding warrant and possession of stolen property

June 26

1000 block B Avenue South: Report of vehicle prowl that occurred over the weekend.

9300 block 236th Street Southwest: Spray paint graffiti reported at a school. Related story here.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: An nursing assistant was kicked by a patient in the emergency room

23500 block Highway 99: A domestic argument led to a drug arrest

7300 block 210th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

7900 block 202nd Place Southwest: A heavily intoxicated woman in manic and incoherent state claimed her father assaulted her. No probable cause established.

70 block Main Street: A boyfriend and girlfriend got into a verbal argument over money

June 27

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Hospital patient assaulted an officer after being asked to leave.

100 block 3rd Avenue North: A subject found a baton on a sidewalk.

22600 block 93rd Place West: A man fled from a residence and was captured in a nearby yard after a K-9 track. He was booked into Snohomish County Jail.