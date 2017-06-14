Edmonds Police Blotter, June 6-13

June 6

100 block James Street: Complainant reported that someone had forged several of the company’s checks and cashed them.

21200 block 84th Avenue West: Police responded to a heated argument between sister, brother and father.

June 7

300 block Main Street: Out-of-state victim reported being scammed by a possible Edmonds resident. Victim had wired a significant amount of money to suspect’s bank account in Edmonds.

23600 block Highway 99: Approximately $1,100 worth of merchandise was stolen from T.J. Maxx.

250 5th Avenue North: A found cell phone and glasses were brought to the police station.

250 5th Avenue North: Police received a report of a passport lost somewhere in city of Edmonds.

70 block West Main Street: An abandoned bicycle at Edmonds Ferry Terminal was turned in as found property.

600 block 3rd Avenue South: A window was broken out of a vehicle parked at City Park, and items were stolen from inside.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A suspicious transaction was reported at a supermarket.

21500 block Highway 99: A stolen phone was recovered outside of Value Village.

8600 block Talbot Road: A man was caught at a home under construction taking property.

June 8

21900 block Highway 99: Identification/passport and Social Security card were turned in to police as found property.

21600 block 84th Avenue West: A student reported being harassed by different subjects on her way home from school.

7300 block 212th Street Southwest: Theft of a vehicle reported.

8500 block Olympic View Drive: Police investigated a suspicious person complaint.

7800 block 175th Street Southwest: Animal abuse was reported.

21900 block Highway 99: A written trespass warning notice was issued to a woman who shoplifted from a business.

17100 block 76th Avenue West: Dog bite reported.

Lake Ballinger Way/76th Avenue West: Police contacted vehicles involved in hit-and-run collision on I-5. Washington State Patrol was dispatched and arrested one driver for DUI and hit and run.

20700 block 78th Place West: A teenager ran away from grandmother’s home

June 9

22300 block 76th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

250 5th Avenue North: Police received report of fraudulent credit cards opened using victim’s Social Security number.

23300 block Edmonds Way: Checks intended to pay rent were stolen from a drop box at Edmonds Highlands Apartments.

100 block West Dayton: A man loitering at Harbor Square was trespassed for making staff uncomfortable for three days.

23200 block Highway 99: Police responded to a domestic violence assault.

200 block Railroad Avenue: A teenager drinking alcohol inside a running vehicle led to physical control arrest.

June 10

7000 block Meadowdale Beach Road: Police received a report of an attempted burglary.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A patient in a hospital assaulted a certified nursing assistant.

7200 block 228th Street Southwest: Police officers were assaulted following arrest of burglary suspect.

24100 block Highway 99: Theft of numerous items reported at a local antique mall; mostly Waterford Crystal glasses.

22500 block Highway 99: A complaint of possible child abuse was forwarded to Child Protective Services.

8100 block 212th Street Southwest: A man passed out in a vehicle led to physical control arrest.

June 11

22200 block Highway 99: A welfare check at Emerald Best Motel resulted in a felony warrant arrest of a man was found to possess crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

500 block Dayton Street: A residential burglary was reported with no suspects.

23100 block 74th Avenue West: A vehicle was parked illegally with switched license plates.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole $219 worth of men’s cologne from TJ Maxx and fled from loss prevention on foot. Surveillance video obtained.

23600 block Highway 99: Report of a vehicle prowl resulted in police finding a person with a felony warrant.

900 block 9th Avenue South: A window was smashed on a vehicle but nothing taken.

21400 block Highway 99: A male suspect of unknown age tried to use fake Arizona identification to purchase marijuana.

17100 block 68th Avenue West: A man and his father got into an argument. The son was told to leave and he attempted to kick the father in the head but missed. The son also threatened to blow up the house. The suspect left prior to police arrival.

23200 block Highway 99: A man reported his car was stolen from a parking lot.

June 12

24200 block Edmonds Way: Miscellaneous property was found on the sidewalk in the 24200 block of SR 104.

30 block Pine Street: Computers were stolen from an unlocked car in a parking garage.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man couldn’t pay his tab at Denny’s, then fled when police were mentioned, removing his T-shirt to change his appearance as he fled. Area check for the suspect was negative.

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: Suspect(s) urinated in a plastic trash can and pried on a locked cabinet containing cleaning supplies, damaging the lock hasp, but did not gain entry. Management advised police of ongoing problems of people sleeping or damaging their laundry rooms at the condominiums. Extra patrol was requested.

40 block Pine Street: Commercial burglary from gated parking garage with no suspects.

22400 block 100th Avenue West: A man missing from Mountlake Terrace was found in the city of Edmonds. See related story here.

23700 block 76th Avenue West: A cell phone was found.

21900 block 92nd Avenue West: A vehicle was unlawfully entered but no items reported stolen.

100 block West Dayton Street: A vehicle was damaged in a parking lot.

7900 block 234th Street Southwest: Someone scratched symbols into a vehicle’s paint.

8600 block 238th Street Southwest: Tools were stolen from a vehicle’s trunk.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A man allowed a woman to drive his car but when she asked a second time, he said no. The man reported that when he woke up the next day, the car was gone. The woman texted him once or twice, but failed to return his car.

7300 block 210th Street Southwest: A stolen car was recovered, and a man was booked for possession of a stolen vehicle.

17600 block 69th Place West: A man reported his vehicle was entered but no items taken.

June 13

23800 block Highway 99: A motel renter located a sample THC packet containing two mint-flavored pills in the unlocked safe in his room. He said he didn’t want someone under 21 finding it. Police entered the packet of two pills into evidence for destruction.

21100 block Highway 99: A suspect walked into the office of a tavern and stole $1,000 in cash from a locked drawer.

21100 block Highway 99: A subject who may have caused damage in at Jack In the Box was contacted and arrested for outstanding warrants.

23500 block 97th Place West: Police received a report of a Garmin navigation system stolen from a vehicle.