Edmonds Police Blotter: May 23-30

May 23

23500 block Highway 99: A man reported being robbed at knife point.

24100 block 1000th Avenue West: Theft of property was reported from yard/side of residence.

22200 block Highway 99: Possible domestic violence assault reported in motel parking lot; suspect and victim were gone when police arrived.

500 block Admiral Way: Victim’s purse was stolen during vehicle prowl in Edmonds Marina parking lot; credit/debit cards were fraudulently used a short time later.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A verbal argument was reported between husband and wife.

600 block Main Street: A man was trespassed from the library after causing a disturbance.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for felony harassment.

22200 block Highway 99: A verbal argument was reported between a girlfriend and boyfriend

16100 block 75th Place West: An argument occurred between a boyfriend and girlfriend over a break up.

22100 block Highway 99: Information from a motel manager led to a warrant arrest.

May 24

23200 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for assaulting her husband and cutting the phone line, preventing him from calling 911.

9800 block 224th Street Southwest: A window was broken out of a vehicle and a backpack containing a laptop computer was stolen from inside.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: Batteries were stolen from motorcycles in a community garage.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Driver’s licenses and credit cards for several individuals were found on the grounds of apartment complex.

250 5th Avenue North: A victim came to the police station to report mail was stolen out of her locking mailbox.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A car radio was stolen out of a car parked in lot of Park 212 Apartments overnight.

10100 block Edmonds Way: A man was arrested for shoplifting.

23900 block Highway 99: A domestic assault arrest led to drug charges.

22200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked for trespassing.

22200 block Highway 99: Recovery of stolen vehicle resulted in two felony bookings at Snohomish County Jail

9300 block 217th Street Southwest: Domestic investigation led to wife being arrested for fourth-degree assault.

11400 block North Dogwood Lane: Out-of-area response to Woodway, where juveniles were reported to be driving recklessly.

May 25

21900 block Highway 99: A man was caught shoplifting from a business and charged with theft.

21500 block 73rd Place West: An assault investigation led to an arrest.

24100 block Edmonds Way: A straw bag with miscellaneous personal property was found next to the side of the road.

7800 block 201st Street Southwest: A bicycle found inside a homeowner’s fenced back yard was turned over to police for safe keeping.

400 block Main Street: Complainant reported a stolen bike from November 2016.

23600 block Highway 99: A drink was stolen from a retail store.

600 block 3rd Avenue South: Police responded to a domestic assault involving father and adult daughter.

500 block Main Street: A verbal domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend led to boyfriend damaging girlfriend’s vehicle.

May 26

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A student reported that he might have been sexually assaulted last year.

9600 block 232nd Street Southwest: A juvenile ran away within two hours of being placed by Child Protective Services.

22700 block Highway 99: Police received a report of wheels taken from a gated/fenced business yard.

7500 block 172nd Street Southwest: A vehicle stolen from Lynnwood was recovered.

23600 block Highway 99: Fraudulent checks were written on the victim’s business account out of state.

24200 block 92nd Avenue West: An attempt to enter a house damaged windows.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman began yelling at a hospital patient she was visiting. Security staff intervened and asked the woman to leave, but she refused. She then assaulted two of the security personnel.

400 block Admiral Way: Hit-and-run collision reported.

18800 block 78th Avenue West: A woman assaulted her father and brother during argument

May 27

21900 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from Winco Foods.

9900 block 235th Place Southwest: A 26-year-old man became upset, damaged property and threatened his parents when they start working on a deck repair early in the morning.

500 block Pine Street: Theft of debit card and cell phone reported.

21900 block Highway 99: Contact of suspicious vehicle resulted in felony drug charges for one occupant and a misdemeanor drug charge for another.

21500 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from Value Village.

17900 block 75th Place West: An argument was reported between boyfriend and girlfriend.

7800 block 175th Street Southwest: A former roommate attempted to leave the home with banking and credit card information belonging to the homeowner.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: Police responded to a disturbance at Bartell Drug.

May 28

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for possession of heroin.

10100 block Edmonds Way: A subject stole from Goodwill and provided a minimum of 10 false names to the arresting officer.

22200 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was reported

900 block 7th Avenue North: An outer pane of a window was reported broken.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman left her wallet at the Panda Express restaurant. When she called about it, they did not have it.

May 29

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: Edmonds K-9 assisted Lynnwood PD with an evidence track for a possible attempted burglary.

9300 block Olympic View Drive: A residential burglary was reported, with no forced entry and no suspects.

19800 block 80th Place West: Complainant found antibiotic pills in a shed.

90 block Pine Street: The Point Edwards homeowners association office was burglarized and cash taken.

700 block Somerset Lane: A garage and house under construction were entered with keys taken from lock box.

8400 block 192nd Street Southwest: A broken window was reported, with no suspects.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A woman’s car was broken into.

21800 block 84th Avenue West: A victim’s residence was burglarized while victim was gone for the day.

May 30

900 block Spruce Street: A vehicle prowl was interrupted by a homeowner.

400 block 3rd Avenue North: A man was arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence after assaulting his brother while attempting to take his cell phone.