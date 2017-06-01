Edmonds Police Blotter: May 23-30

23500 block Highway 99: A man reported being robbed at knife point.
24100 block 1000th Avenue West: Theft of property was reported from yard/side of residence.
22200 block Highway 99: Possible domestic violence assault reported in motel parking lot; suspect and victim were gone when police arrived.
500 block Admiral Way: Victim’s purse was stolen during vehicle prowl in Edmonds Marina parking lot; credit/debit cards were fraudulently used a short time later.
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A verbal argument was reported between husband and wife.
600 block Main Street: A man was trespassed from the library after causing a disturbance.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for felony harassment.
22200 block Highway 99: A verbal argument was reported between a girlfriend and boyfriend
16100 block 75th Place West: An argument occurred between a boyfriend and girlfriend over a break up.
22100 block Highway 99: Information from a motel manager led to a warrant arrest.
May 24
23200 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for assaulting her husband and cutting the phone line, preventing him from calling 911.
9800 block 224th Street Southwest: A window was broken out of a vehicle and a backpack containing a laptop computer was stolen from inside.
8100 block 236th Street Southwest: Batteries were stolen from motorcycles in a community garage.
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Driver’s licenses and credit cards for several individuals were found on the grounds of apartment complex.
250 5th Avenue North: A victim came to the police station to report mail was stolen out of her locking mailbox.
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A car radio was stolen out of a car parked in lot of Park 212 Apartments overnight.
10100 block Edmonds Way: A man was arrested for shoplifting.
23900 block Highway 99: A domestic assault arrest led to drug charges.
22200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked for trespassing.
22200 block Highway 99: Recovery of stolen vehicle resulted in two felony bookings at Snohomish County Jail
9300 block 217th Street Southwest: Domestic investigation led to wife being arrested for fourth-degree assault.
11400 block North Dogwood Lane: Out-of-area response to Woodway, where juveniles were reported to be driving recklessly.
May 25
21900 block Highway 99: A man was caught shoplifting from a business and charged with theft.
21500 block 73rd Place West: An assault investigation led to an arrest.
24100 block Edmonds Way: A straw bag with miscellaneous personal property was found next to the side of the road.
7800 block 201st Street Southwest: A bicycle found inside a homeowner’s fenced back yard was turned over to police for safe keeping.
400 block Main Street: Complainant reported a stolen bike from November 2016.
23600 block Highway 99: A drink was stolen from a retail store.
600 block 3rd Avenue South: Police responded to a domestic assault involving father and adult daughter.
500 block Main Street: A verbal domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend led to boyfriend damaging girlfriend’s vehicle.
May 26
7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A student reported that he might have been sexually assaulted last year.
9600 block 232nd Street Southwest: A juvenile ran away within two hours of being placed by Child Protective Services.
22700 block Highway 99: Police received a report of wheels taken from a gated/fenced business yard.
7500 block 172nd Street Southwest: A vehicle stolen from Lynnwood was recovered.
23600 block Highway 99: Fraudulent checks were written on the victim’s business account out of state.
24200 block 92nd Avenue West: An attempt to enter a house damaged windows.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman began yelling at a hospital patient she was visiting. Security staff intervened and asked the woman to leave, but she refused. She then assaulted two of the security personnel.
400 block Admiral Way: Hit-and-run collision reported.
18800 block 78th Avenue West: A woman assaulted her father and brother during argument
May 27
21900 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from Winco Foods.
9900 block 235th Place Southwest: A 26-year-old man became upset, damaged property and threatened his parents when they start working on a deck repair early in the morning.
500 block Pine Street: Theft of debit card and cell phone reported.
21900 block Highway 99: Contact of suspicious vehicle resulted in felony drug charges for one occupant and a misdemeanor drug charge for another.
21500 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from Value Village.
17900 block 75th Place West: An argument was reported between boyfriend and girlfriend.
7800 block 175th Street Southwest: A former roommate attempted to leave the home with banking and credit card information belonging to the homeowner.
23000 block 100th Avenue West: Police responded to a disturbance at Bartell Drug.
May 28
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for possession of heroin.
10100 block Edmonds Way: A subject stole from Goodwill and provided a minimum of 10 false names to the arresting officer.
22200 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was reported
900 block 7th Avenue North: An outer pane of a window was reported broken.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman left her wallet at the Panda Express restaurant. When she called about it, they did not have it.
May 29
18300 block 52nd Avenue West: Edmonds K-9 assisted Lynnwood PD with an evidence track for a possible attempted burglary.
9300 block Olympic View Drive: A residential burglary was reported, with no forced entry and no suspects.
19800 block 80th Place West: Complainant found antibiotic pills in a shed.
90 block Pine Street: The Point Edwards homeowners association office was burglarized and cash taken.
700 block Somerset Lane: A garage and house under construction were entered with keys taken from lock box.
8400 block 192nd Street Southwest: A broken window was reported, with no suspects.
7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A woman’s car was broken into.
21800 block 84th Avenue West: A victim’s residence was burglarized while victim was gone for the day.
May 30
900 block Spruce Street: A vehicle prowl was interrupted by a homeowner.
400 block 3rd Avenue North: A man was arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence after assaulting his brother while attempting to take his cell phone.