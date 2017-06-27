Edmonds police seeking suspects in graffiti involving hate speech at Madrona School

Edmonds police are investigating “a significant amount of graffiti damage,” some of which involved hate speech and racial slurs, that occurred over the weekend at Madrona K-8 School in Edmonds.
Both the Edmonds police chief and the Edmonds Diversity Commission called the incident “reprehensible.”
According to Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Josh McClure,  the incident took place sometime between Friday night and Sunday morning. “School employees found the damage Sunday and contacted police,” he said.
Spray paint was used to damage several parts of the school roof area and in doing so the suspect or suspects left messages of “hate, political disdain, sexual references and other vulgarity,” McClure said. In addition, there were multiple other instances of numbers, letters or unidentifiable images that contributed to the damage, he said.
Patrol officers took an initial report, processed the scene and took photographs before turning matter over to detectives for follow- up investigation. Detectives responded to the school to determine if there was any additional information that could be developed before the school year ends on Tuesday.
Edmonds Police Chief Compaan condemned the incident and in particular the hate speech that was found in some of the locations.
“We will not tolerate such reprehensible acts in this city and will do what we can to find those responsible and hold them accountable,” Compaan said. “I am in communication with our City’s Diversity Commission and appreciate their concerns on these matters.”
Edmonds police said they have also been communicating with the Edmonds School District and Madrona School administration.
Detectives are working to determine the identity of the suspect from this incident. If you have any information, call 9-1-1, the Edmonds police tip line at 425-771-0212 or epdtips.edmondswa.gov

Meanwhile, the city’s diversity commission issued the following statement:

“The Edmonds Diversity Commission wishes to express its deep concern over the recent reprehensible incident of racially charged graffiti tagging at Madrona Elementary School. The diversity commission encourages Edmonds residents to engage in reflection and/or dialogue with friends, family and neighbors about the incident, its potential causes and ramifications. As for the commission, our mission and work plan are dedicated to exploring and addressing the environment and conditions in Edmonds that may lead to such hateful and aggressive acts. Consequently, the commission also invites the public to attend its meetings to share thoughts and comments on this incident or other related issues. A public comment period is provided at each of the commission meetings, which are held on the first Wednesdays of every month at 6 p.m. at the Edmonds Senior Center, located at 220 Railroad Ave. N., Edmonds. By coming together, we hope to make hurtful incidents such as this serve as a source of strength and cohesion in our community.”

