Edmonds police seeking suspects in graffiti involving hate speech at Madrona School

Both the Edmonds police chief and the Edmonds Diversity Commission called the incident “reprehensible.”

According to Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Josh McClure, the incident took place sometime between Friday night and Sunday morning. “School employees found the damage Sunday and contacted police,” he said.

Spray paint was used to damage several parts of the school roof area and in doing so the suspect or suspects left messages of “hate, political disdain, sexual references and other vulgarity,” McClure said. In addition, there were multiple other instances of numbers, letters or unidentifiable images that contributed to the damage, he said.

Patrol officers took an initial report, processed the scene and took photographs before turning matter over to detectives for follow- up investigation. Detectives responded to the school to determine if there was any additional information that could be developed before the school year ends on Tuesday.

Edmonds Police Chief Compaan condemned the incident and in particular the hate speech that was found in some of the locations.

“We will not tolerate such reprehensible acts in this city and will do what we can to find those responsible and hold them accountable,” Compaan said. “I am in communication with our City’s Diversity Commission and appreciate their concerns on these matters.”

Edmonds police said they have also been communicating with the Edmonds School District and Madrona School administration.