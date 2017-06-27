Edmonds police seeking suspects in graffiti involving hate speech at Madrona School

Meanwhile, the city’s diversity commission issued the following statement:
“The Edmonds Diversity Commission wishes to express its deep concern over the recent reprehensible incident of racially charged graffiti tagging at Madrona Elementary School. The diversity commission encourages Edmonds residents to engage in reflection and/or dialogue with friends, family and neighbors about the incident, its potential causes and ramifications. As for the commission, our mission and work plan are dedicated to exploring and addressing the environment and conditions in Edmonds that may lead to such hateful and aggressive acts. Consequently, the commission also invites the public to attend its meetings to share thoughts and comments on this incident or other related issues. A public comment period is provided at each of the commission meetings, which are held on the first Wednesdays of every month at 6 p.m. at the Edmonds Senior Center, located at 220 Railroad Ave. N., Edmonds. By coming together, we hope to make hurtful incidents such as this serve as a source of strength and cohesion in our community.”