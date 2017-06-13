“Edmonds Wine Walks”, a feature of Art Walk Edmonds, returns this summer

Saturday, July 8

Saturday, August 5

Art + Wine! The popular Edmonds Wine Walks are back this year, and the online ticket booth has just opened.

To secure your place at the Wine Walks go to the event’s online ticket booth at this link.

With pour stations set up at a number of art gallery spaces throughout downtown, last year’s inauguration of the Edmonds Wine Walks were early sell-outs. So gather your friends quickly and join Edmonds’ wine-and-art-loving community on the two wine walk Saturdays scheduled for this summer — July 8th and August 5th.

A feature of Art Walk Edmonds, the wine walk is partnering once again with event coordinator Seattle Uncorked to bring a sampling of local Washington wineries to a number of downtown Edmonds business and gallery locations.

Ticket holders will have the opportunity to meet local winemakers who will be offering one-ounce pours of their hand-crafted wines at various downtown Edmonds shops. Each award-winning boutique winery will have on hand choices from their winery’s sampling rooms.

Each of the two Saturday wine walks will have 12 “sip stops”. In addition, bonus pours will be available at Arista Wine Cellars (320 5th Ave. S.) for registered participants.

Find a new favorite wine? Bottles of wine may be purchased at the tasting tables or at the Pop-Up Wine Shop, which will be located at Cole Gallery (107 5th Ave.). Wine purchased at the event will enjoy tax-free status for the evening). A percentage of every purchase benefits Art Walk Edmonds.

Dinner Out

Extend your wine walk evening by enjoying dinner in Edmonds. Restaurants Chanterelle Hometown Bistro, Epulo, Salt & Iron and 190 Sunset are waiving their corkage fees for bottles purchased during the wine walk on the evening of the events.

Says Art Walk Edmonds representative, Rachel Dobbins, “Art Walk Edmonds is grateful to Premier Sponsor Windermere Real Estate of Edmonds, along with co-sponsors Ombu Salon + Spa, Coldwell Banker Bain of Edmonds and Cole Gallery for their support. Special thanks goes out to the Edmonds Downtown Alliance, who is sponsoring stylish reusable bottle tote bags for the events, as well as to sponsor Kim Thomas of Windermere Northlake who will be providing complimentary tasting glasses.

“The two scheduled wine walks are the only fundraising events of the year for Art Walk Edmonds,” Dobbins explained. “With their purchase of Edmonds Wine Walk wrist bands participants will be contributing to a great cause while supporting the arts in our community.”

Learn more about Art Walk Edmonds at www.ArtWalkEdmonds.com.