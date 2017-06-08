Edmonds-Woodway holds second spring signing ceremony for college-bound athletes

Anthony Lindamood, who will wrestle at Bacone College in Oklahoma, signs his letter of intent while Keaton McKay and Henry Tillman look on. Lindamood finished sixth at 152 lbs. in the 3A state wrestling tournament earlier this year.
Keaton McKay inks his letter to play basketball at Lane College. McKay was named first team All-Wesco in 2017.
Henry Tillman signs to play football at Willamette University. Tillman, who also played basketball for the Warriors, "is a tremendous athlete," said EWHS Athletic Director Angie McGuire.
Missy Peterson commits to being a Husky.
Jackie Lovelace is all smiles after signing her letter to play at Southwestern Oklahoma State University, as Allyson Ely watches.
Missy Peterson and Jackie Lovelace clap as Allyson Ely is introduced.

It’s no surprise, given the success of this year’s Edmonds-Woodway High School sports teams, that many of the athletes from the schools’ senior class are going on to play in college.

The school on Thursday held the second of two signing ceremonies scheduled for this spring alone, including two athletes who will be competing at the University of Washington next year.

One of those students — E-W girls basketball standout Missy Peterson — had originally committed to Long Beach State. But Peterson ended up signing with the UW women’s basketball team when Long Beach State coach Jody Wynn this spring was hired to coach the Husky women’s team.

The other UW signee at Thursday’s event was Allyson Ely, who won the state 3A girls pole vault title in late May. Ely was also on the Warriors’ cheerleading squad.

Other athletes who signed their letters of intent during the ceremony included:

-Jackie Lovelace, softball, Southwestern Oklahoma State, (Weatherford, Oklahoma)
-Anthony Lindamood, wrestling, Bacone (Muskogee, Oklahoma)
-Keaton McKay, basketball, Lane College (Portland, Oregon)
-Henry Tillman, football, Willamette University (Salem, Oregon)

— Story and photos by Teresa Wippel

 

 

 

