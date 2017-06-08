Edmonds-Woodway holds second spring signing ceremony for college-bound athletes

1 of 6

It’s no surprise, given the success of this year’s Edmonds-Woodway High School sports teams, that many of the athletes from the schools’ senior class are going on to play in college.

The school on Thursday held the second of two signing ceremonies scheduled for this spring alone, including two athletes who will be competing at the University of Washington next year.

One of those students — E-W girls basketball standout Missy Peterson — had originally committed to Long Beach State. But Peterson ended up signing with the UW women’s basketball team when Long Beach State coach Jody Wynn this spring was hired to coach the Husky women’s team.

The other UW signee at Thursday’s event was Allyson Ely, who won the state 3A girls pole vault title in late May. Ely was also on the Warriors’ cheerleading squad.

Other athletes who signed their letters of intent during the ceremony included:

-Jackie Lovelace, softball, Southwestern Oklahoma State, (Weatherford, Oklahoma)

-Anthony Lindamood, wrestling, Bacone (Muskogee, Oklahoma)

-Keaton McKay, basketball, Lane College (Portland, Oregon)

-Henry Tillman, football, Willamette University (Salem, Oregon)

