    Enjoy Jazz on the Plaza at Edmonds Arts Festival

    Jazz on the Plaza at the Edmonds Arts Festival. (Photo courtesy Peter Bennett)

    Two years ago, the Edmonds Arts Festival allocated space under a tent on the plaza area above the Edmonds Library to showcase local jazz groups.

    “We played as much jazz as we could for three days,” recalled Peter Bennett, who coordinates Edmonds-Woodway High School’s Jazz Colony. The concept of the Jazz Colony is to give students a chance to play all summer long, improving their jazz playing skills in an environment of safe clinics and small combos.

    In the beginning, Arts Festival performances consisted mostly of jazz combos of two to six musicians from Edmonds-Woodway. “But last year we decided it made sense to get as much as we could from the entire local area,” Bennett said, and Mountlake Terrace High School jazz combos joined in as well.

    Starting Friday, June 16, “Jazz on the Plaza” will begin its third year at the Edmonds Arts Festival. “This year we expanded our scope and so we have five great high school represented, each with jazz combos,” Bennett said. They include Edmonds-Woodway High School with 11 combos, plus musicians from Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood, Garfield and Kamiak high schools.

    “We also have a few alumni jazz combo bands playing as well,” Bennett said. “We have 28 one-hour jazz combos going all day every day of the festival. For Sunday morning at 10 and 11, we have acoustic guitar players for a mellow start, but then back into jazz from 12 noon till the end.”

    Two local funk jazz bands are playing on Friday from 7-8 p.m. and Sunday evening from 5-6 p.m.

    “It is significant to note that all of these jazz combos are great,” Bennett said,” including many of the players from the EWHS and Terrace jazz bands that were nationally recognized at the Essentially Ellington competition in May.

    Jazz on the Plaza schedule for Edmonds Arts Festival 2017

    Friday, June 16

    10-11 a.m.
    EWHS Jazz Combo “Netflix and Trill”
    Raven Newman Trumpet and Voice
    Vatoria Keys Trumpet

    11 a.m.-noon
    EWHS Jazz Combo “PHAT”
    Collin Walla Drums
    Riley Medcroft Trumpet
    Rylan Fischer Bass

    Noon-1 p.m.
    Kamiak HS Jazz Combo
    Ben Leonard Alto Sax
    David Musoke Tenor Sax
    Noah Venditto Trumpet
    Aanna Tukan Bass
    Aiden Becker Drums
    Clarke Biard Piano

    1-2 p.m.
    EWHS Jazz Combo “Natalie Whitlock Jazz”
    Natalie Whitlock Alto Sax & Vocal
    Rylan Fischer Bass
    Kai Fischer Drums
    Riley Medcroft Trumpet
    Edward Kim Piano

    2-3 p.m.
    EWHS Jazz Combo “Julia Kim Group”
    Julia Kim Tenor Sax & Vocals
    Sarah Wechsler Tenor Sax & Vocals
    Savanna Nalamliang Tenor/Alto
    Lauren Bui Piano
    Kaiona Apio Bass
    Roni Flynn Drums

    3-4 p.m.
    EWHS Jazz Combo – “The Sausages” (Dom & Va Guys)
    Mwangi Payton Trumpet & Voice
    Kai Fisher Drums
    Rylan Fisher Bass
    Dominic Nye Saxophone & Voice
    Graham Everhart Trombone

    4-5 p.m.
    EWHS Jazz Combo “Jai and Friends”
    Jai Lasker Guitar
    Sarah Wechsler Tenor Sax
    Taio Hayes Trumpet
    Kaiona Apio Bass
    Malachi Espinola Drums

    5-7 p.m.
    EWHS Jazz Combo: “Five for Five”
    Brandt Fisher Tenor Sax
    Jack Hillman Trombone
    Cedar Lange Drums
    Nebee Yohannes Piano
    Rodney Ocfemia Bass

    7-8 p.m.
    Jackson HS/Whitworth Univ – “Dysfunkshun”
    King Dawidalle Bass
    Michael Henning Piano
    Brendan Legault Drums

    Saturday, June 17

    10-11 a.m.
    EWHS Jazz Combo: “EJ Brannon Group”
    EJ Brannon Drums
    Andrew Tjandra Piano
    Carson Mock Guitar
    Josh Geibel Bass

    11 a.m.-noon
    EWHS Jazz Combo “Equilibrium”
    Celeste Gould Trumpet
    Audrey Tibbets Alto/Bari
    Anthony Edwards Drums
    Vecinda Keys Bass
    Dylan Hartono Piano
    Audrey Tibbits Alto Sax

    Noon-1 p.m.
    EWHS Jazz Combo “Jared Perez Jazz Group”
    Jared Perez Trombone
    Kai Fisher Drums
    Rylan Fisher Bass
    Jai Lasker Guitar

    1-2 p.m.
    EWHS Jazz Combo “Bainbridge Yohannes Jazz”
    Kyle Bainbridge Bari Sax
    Miriel McFarland Drums
    Graeme Hafford Alto Sax
    Nebee Yohannes Piano
    Rodney Ocfemia Bass

    2-3 p.m.
    EWHS Jazz Combo: “Five for Five”
    Brandt Fisher Tenor Sax
    Jack Hillman Trombone
    Cedar Lange Drums
    Nebee Yohannes Piano
    Rodney Ocfemia Bass

    3-5 p.m.
    Lynnwood High School Jazz Combos
    Jahn Sandsmark Saxophone
    Drew Thomas Trumpet
    Kai Decker Trumpet
    Kanu Vasdev Trombone
    Zech Latimer Drums
    Angelo Zane Guitar
    Dillon Mathews Bass

    5-6:20 p.m.
    Garfield HS Jazz Combo
    Marco Thompson Bass
    Aidan Siemann Tenor Sax
    Jack Graves Guitar
    Joseph Poole Drums

    6:30- 8 p.m.
    Kamiak HS Jazz Combo
    Ben Leonard Alto Sax
    David Musoke Tenor Sax
    Noah Venditto Trumpet
    Aanna Tukan Bass
    Aiden Becker Drums
    Clarke Biard Piano

    Sunday, June 18

    10-11 a.m.
    Bear Lund — Guitar singer

    11 a.m.-noon
    Guitar Quartet — “Cedarfolk Foursome”

    Noon-1:50 p.m.
    Mountlake Terrace HS Jazz Combo 2
    Andrew Sumabat and Friends

    2-3:50 p.m.
    Mountlake Terrace HS Jazz Combo 1
    Andrew Sumabat Horns
    Gian Neri Guitar
    Dimitrio Neri Piano
    Andrew Vinther Bass
    Kieran Faris Drums

    4-5 p.m.
    EWHS Jazz Combo “Bainbridge Yohannes Jazz”
    Kyle Bainbridge Bari Sax
    Miriel McFarland Drums
    Graeme Hafford Alto Sax
    Nebee Yohannes Piano
    Rodney Ocfemia Bass

    5-6 p.m.
    EWHS Alumni – “Cape Funhouse” (Funk Fusion Mix)
    Dylan Faltisco Keyboards – Bass
    Jared Squires Guitar
    Trevor Church Drums
    Brandon Marcus Haley Tenor Sax

    The 2017 Edmonds Arts Festival runs Friday through Sunday. More information is available at the Arts Festival website and  Facebook page.

