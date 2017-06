Edmonds-Woodway High School’s Mediterranean Club is hosting a fundraiser at Romeo’s restaurant this Sunday, June 4, with all proceeds going to help fund the club’s upcoming trip to Italy and Greece.

Donations to the club will be made on all food sold the day of the fundraiser, including take-out, delivery and dine-in orders.

The fundraiser will occur all day June 4, from 9 a.m.-close, at Romeos, 21110 76th Ave. W., Edmonds.