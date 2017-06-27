Expect Yost Park trail closures during sewer replacement project

The contractor for the City of Edmonds’ 2017 Sanitary Sewer Replacement Project will be working in Yost Park during the month of July, and the public should expect frequent closures of the trail/road between Maple Street and Shell Valley Road, the City of Edmonds said. All other trails within the park will remain open, with limited access points, during construction.

Shoreline Construction Company has been installing pipe along Maple Street, starting at 10th Avenue and heading east, since late May. The contractor entered Yost Park June 21.

During August, Shoreline Construction will be replacing pipe at the west end of Shell Valley Road. Restoration of the park trail/road will occur in late August, with occasional trail closures as a result.

Vehicle access to the ADA parking stalls may also be rerouted during construction. Directions will be provided at the north end of the Yost Pool parking lot. Drivers should allow for an extra five minutes of travel time for the rerouting, the city said.