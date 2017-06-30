Finding your feast for the 4th: An Edmonds Summer Market tradition

As we prepare to celebrate the proud history of our nation, where better to begin than visiting our downtown Saturday Market, teeming with so many locally grown and produced fruits, veggies, meats and treats to make your holiday picnics special.

As vendors, we know just how lucky we are to be part of this community throughout the summer, enjoying the town’s charms. With that in mind, we will bring the best we have to offer, as we do every week for you to purchase and enjoy.

For barbecuing, check out the options from Martiny Livestock, Sky Valley Farm, Wilson Fish, and Ramsden Beef. All locally-caught or raised, perfect for grill or oven. To accent these meats, check out Loco Lolo BBQ, Bear’s Breath Spicy Ketchup, Bubba’s Salsa, or our new hot sauce, Seafire Gourmet. If you are looking for veggies to sauté or toss in a salad, check out Caruso Farm, Frog Song Farm, and Bautista Farm.

Desserts are up to you. If you are looking to make shortcakes or fruit pies, check out our great berries from Sky Harvest, Hayton, Skagit Sun, and our newest vendor Hima Nursery. If snacking on cherries calls to you, there is Collins Family, Acma, or Martin Family Orchards. And don’t forget, if you are not handy in the kitchen, Deborah’s Pies, Sweet Pearl, Aura Bakery and Snohomish Bakery have fabulous options too.

And what would the 4th be without sweet treats for all: Pete’s Perfect Toffee and Jon Boy Caramels are never refused! So delicious.

With all these options, any Edmonds resident can plan and enjoy many a picnic or family gathering! So, come down and enjoy the day with us this Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

And remember, because we love our dogs as much as you do, please leave them at home.

— By Christina Martin, Market Manager