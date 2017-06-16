Fire District 1 candidate forum, regional fire authority info session June 21

For those who live in unincorporated areas near Edmonds, the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County will host a forum for candidates for Fire District 1 Board of Commissioners and an information session on the proposed Regional Fire Authority Wednesday, June 21.

The event will be at the Lynnwood library on Wednesday, June 21, from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m.

Position 1 incumbent David F. Chan is being challenged in the Aug. 1 primary election by P. Brent Ciafolo, Michael Ellis, Brandy Donaghy and Brandon Richards. People living within Fire District 1’s area will see them appear on the ballot. The position term is for six years. The league will moderate during candidates’ statements.

The cities of Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace and Brier get service from the fire district by contract, but residents of those cities don’t vote in district elections. So although City of Edmonds voters won’t see the regional fire authority measure on the ballot, those who live in unincorporated Snohomish County areas and have an Edmonds address — such as Esperance or Picnic Point — will.

The program will also include an information session on the proposed Regional Fire Authority (RFA) which will appear on the August ballot. If the proposal is approved by voters, the Lynnwood Fire Department and Snohomish County Fire District 1 will be consolidated into a single regional fire agency, allowing for standardization of procedures, training and administration, and coordination of resources. The RFA would be implemented on Oct. 1, 2017 and be funded by a property tax levy, beginning in 2018.

The forum is co-sponsored with Sno-Isle Libraries and Snohomish County Elections. The Lynnwood Library is located at 19200 44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.