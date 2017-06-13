Fire District 1 to honor seven retirees in Lynnwood ceremony June 14

Retirees being honored for their years of service to the citizens of Fire District 1 are:

Fire Chief Ed Widdis

Battalion Chief Pat Hepler

Captain Brent Chomos

Captain Gren Legge

Captain Darrin Kelly

Firefighter Steve Lindsey

Firefighter James Martin

The ceremony is open to the public. Parking is available in the north and east lots at Christ the Rock Church immediately north of the fire station.

Fire District 1 is the largest provider of fire and emergency medical services in Snohomish County, with full-time staffing at 12 fire stations. The department serves 200,000 residents in unincorporated south Snohomish County, Brier, Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace.