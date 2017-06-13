Fire District 1 to honor seven retirees in Lynnwood ceremony June 14

Snohomish County Fire District 1 and International Association of Firefighters Local 1828 will honor seven retirees at a ceremony on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at 9:00 am, at Martha Lake Fire Station 21, 16819 13th Ave. W., Lynnwood.
Retirees being honored for their years of service to the citizens of Fire District 1 are:
- Fire Chief Ed Widdis
- Battalion Chief Pat Hepler
- Captain Brent Chomos
- Captain Gren Legge
- Captain Darrin Kelly
- Firefighter Steve Lindsey
- Firefighter James Martin
The ceremony is open to the public. Parking is available in the north and east lots at Christ the Rock Church immediately north of the fire station.
Fire District 1 is the largest provider of fire and emergency medical services in Snohomish County, with full-time staffing at 12 fire stations. The department serves 200,000 residents in unincorporated south Snohomish County, Brier, Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace.