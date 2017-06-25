Fireworks sales begin statewide June 28; local displays planned July 3, 4

1 of 2

Consumer firework sales across the state will begin at noon on Wednesday, June 28, and continue until 9 p.m. on July 5. State Fire Marshal Charles P. LeBlanc reminds residents to “know the laws before purchasing and discharging fireworks,” and “only purchase legal fireworks.” This year 867 retail fireworks stand licenses were issued.

It’s against the law to discharge fireworks inside Edmonds city limits but legal in unincorporated areas. If you have a fireworks complaint, Edmonds police ask that you call the non-emergency number at 425-775-3000.

With fireworks sales just days away, it is a good time to remind everyone that personal fireworks require personal responsibility. With a little care and planning you can ensure that your family has a fun and safe Fourth of July.

Here are some tips from the fire marshal’s office:

– Children should not be able to readily access fireworks in the home.

– Store fireworks in a secure location to prohibit access

– Purchase the day intended to use the fireworks

· Use care in selecting the area where you will be discharging fireworks

– Follow the directions and warning listed on the firework

– No discharge of fireworks without adult supervision

– Summer weather conditions make grass and other vegetation dry and vulnerable to fire

– Do not allow children to play with fireworks under any circumstances

Remember the “three Bs” of fireworks safety:

Be Prepared – Have water nearby and put pets indoors

Be Safe – Only adults should light fireworks

Be Responsible – Clean up fireworks debris

Attending a public display is a safe and fun way to enjoy fireworks. The City of Edmonds offers a fireworks display on July 4th at Civic Field downtown. Doors open at 6 p.m., with entertainment, food trucks and contests. The fireworks show begins at 10 p.m. More information here.

The City of Mountlake Terrace will have a fireworks show a day earlier, on July 3, at Ballinger Park just east of Edmonds on Lakeview Drive. Activities begin at 3 p.m. and include family games, pony rides, water balls, train rides, food booths, food trucks, face painting, red, white and blue arts and crafts activities, carnival games and local business booths. Fireworks will start at 10 p.m. You can learn more here.