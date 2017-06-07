Following Trump’s withdrawal from Paris accord, Earling joins national mayors climate group

With all of the recent publicity about President Donald Trump’s controversial decision to withdraw from the Paris agreement on climate change, Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling has taken a stand of his own.

During Tuesday night’s Edmonds City Council meeting, Earling announced that he has joined the Mayors National Climate Action Agenda — a group that includes nearly 250 U.S. mayors who are committed to taking action on climate change.

“In light of the decision to withdraw from the Paris accord, I feel it is important for our city to emphasize our local commitment and continued effort to improve our environment,” Earling said in a follow-up email Wednesday morning.

The Mayors National Climate Action Agenda (MNCAA) was formed in 2014 by the mayors of the largest cities represented – Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles, Annise Parker of Houston and Michael Nutter of Philadelphia – who “each recognized the urgency and need to join together in not just calling for action, but taking action on climate change,” according to the group’s website.

As of Wednesday morning, the City of Edmonds affiliation was not on the website. However, Earling said he heard the mayors group has been “swamped,” so he expects the city will be “acknowledged in due course.”

The MNCAA group notes that “climate science clearly shows the globe is warming at an alarming rate due to greenhouse gas emissions (GHG). Given that cities are responsible for 70 percent of all GHGs and are on the front lines of climate events and impacts, mayors are uniquely compelled and equipped to lead on the fight to stem climate change, as well as to adapt to it and prepare for the impacts of global warming,” the website said.

“As 246 U.S. Mayors representing 56 million Americans, we will adopt, honor, and uphold the commitments to the goals enshrined in the Paris Agreement,” the mayors group said. “We will intensify efforts to meet each of our cities’ current climate goals, push for new action to meet the 1.5 degrees Celsius target, and work together to create a 21st century clean energy economy.”