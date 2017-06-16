Free ‘South County Walks’ program launches June 20

Are you looking for a way to get more active this summer? Join us for free community walks, scheduled four times a week for 10 weeks between June 20 and Aug. 29. Participate one time, eight times, or all 40 times! Walks will typically be two to three miles and take about an hour to complete. Rain or shine, they will take place:

· Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. starting at the Edmonds Senior Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds (begins June 20),

· Thursdays at 6 p.m. starting at the Lynnwood Rec Center, 18900 44th Ave. W, Lynnwood (begins June 22),

· Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. starting at the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion, 5303 228th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace (begins June 24), and

· Mondays at 6 p.m. starting at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood (begins June 26).

This program, called South County Walks, is family-friendly and open to anyone interested, of all abilities. This is a drop-in program, with no RSVP or advance registration required, and you can join in at any time. South County Walks was created in 2016 in partnership between the recreation departments in Edmonds, Lynnwood, and Mountlake Terrace, the Edmonds Senior Center, and the Verdant Health Commission. Community Transit, Edmonds Family Medicine, Brooks Running, and Proliance Surgical Specialists of Edmonds are also supporters this year. In 2016 when the program launched, more than 450 people participated over the course of the summer.

If you plan to participate, get a South County Walks incentive card initialed at your first walk and once you’ve done eight walks, you can enter to win a prize. The prizes are:

· Pair of walking/running shoes of your choosing, donated by Brooks Outlet Store in Bothell,

· Discovery Family Membership to the Woodland Park Zoo, donated by Edmonds Family Medicine,

· Commuter Prize Pack, featuring a $50 ORCA card and other items, donated by Community Transit, and

· Fitbit, donated by Proliance Surgical Specialists of Edmonds.

Bring a friend or family member, or come on your own and meet new people! We look forward to walking with you.

For more information, visit verdanthealth.org/news/walk-with-us-this-summer, call 425-582-8600, or email info@verdanthealth.org. Join the “South County Walks” group on Facebook for updates and news throughout the summer.