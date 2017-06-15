Friends of Edmonds Library to announce scholarship winner at June 22 meeting

The Friends of the Edmonds Library will introduce its 25th annual Library Sciences scholarship winner during its meeting Thursday, June 22.

Join the Friends for coffee at 6 p.m., followed by the meeting at 6:30 p.m., when a scholarship will be awarded to a graduate student attending the University of Washington Library Science program.

Also during the meeting, the Friends will unveil plans for the 2017 Kindle Giveaway event later this year. Bylaws, policies and procedures will also be discussed.

The June 22 meeting is at the Library’s upstairs Plaza Room, 650 Main St. Admission is free. You can learn more about the Friends of the Edmonds Library here.