Harbor Square Athletic Club to offer summer sports camps for kids

Harbor Square Athletic Club is offering summer sports camps for children ages 6-12 this summer.

Available to both members and non-members, each camp session runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Thursday, July 10-13, July 24-27, Aug. 7-10 and Aug. 28-31.

Activities include racquetball, basketball, tennis, swimming, soccer, gym games, trips to City Park and Edmonds beach, and an end-of-camp party.

Cost (including tax) is $120.12 per week for members ($38.61 drop-in) or $142.29 for non-members ($49.64 drop-in). To register, call 425-778-3546 or email greg@harborsquare.com.

Campers can bring a lunch or purchase from the juice bar camp menu.