Diana White and Jack Loos of the Hazel Miller Foundation will be the guest speakers at the Tuesday, June 13 meeting of the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club.

Learn more about the Hazel Miller Foundation and how the group is helping the community.

The Daybreakers Rotary meets at the Edmonds Anthony’s Beach Café starting at 7 a.m. Guests welcome. Breakfast is $15.