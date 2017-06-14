Here’s your chance to march in Edmonds Kind of Fourth parade

In less than three weeks, the streets of downtown Edmonds will be filled with a fun and colorful mix of marchers, patriotic costumes, music, floats and classic cars from local businesses, bands, dance groups, civic organizations, police, fire and military groups, and even some Star Wars characters.

You can participate in this lively gathering by registering for the Edmonds Kind of Fourth of July parade, presented by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce.

There are six different awards categories, from Most Patriotic to Best Decorated. To march in the parade, simply fill out an online registration form and be ready to march at noon on July 4th.

The parade begins at noon at 6th Avenue and Main Street on Tuesday, July 4. You can register here.

Not able to attend the parade in person? You can watch it live on your computer, tablet or smart phone via My Edmonds News, thanks to live streaming sponsor Edmonds Community College.

Parade fees: Participant/Non-Profit ($25 per group)

Commercial ($100 entry)

Political ($500 entry fee) limited to 10 entries total in parade

Automobile ($25 per vehicle, limit two vehicles)

And here’s the complete schedule for July 4th activities:

10 a.m. Beat Brackett 5K and Baby Brackett 1K

11:30 a.m. Children’s Parade (check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. at 5th Avenue South. and Walnut)

Noon Main Parade (check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. at 7th Avenue and Glen)

2:30 p.m. Fire Department Water Ball Competition at City Park

7 p.m. Evening entertainment and vendors at Civic Stadium

10 p.m. Fireworks display at Civic Stadium

Learn more at www.edmondsfourth.com