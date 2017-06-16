Holy Trinity Edmonds to host first worship service at new location June 17

Holy Trinity Edmonds will host its first worship service in the church’s new location at 657 Daley St. this Saturday, June 17 at 6 p.m.

According to church pastor Ryan Brotherton, Bishop Kevin Allen will consecrate the new space and Rev. David Pileggi of Christ Church Jerusalem deliver the sermon.

Holy Trinity Edmonds started services almost three years ago and has been meeting in North Sound Church’s building during that time. The church will now be worshiping at the former location of Edmonds Open Bible.

“HTE is grateful for North Sound’s generosity and hospitality that was displayed to them and is equally grateful to the Open Bible denomination for their willingness to lease their space out to another Edmonds church,” Brotherton said.