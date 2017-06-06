Hubbard Family Foundation awards $3,500 for An Edmonds Kind of 4th

The Hubbard Family Foundation has awarded a $3,500 grant to the Edmonds Chamber Foundation to support the An Edmonds Kind of 4th community-wide, daylong celebration.

The non-profit Edmonds Chamber Foundation presents the event managed by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce.

An Edmonds Kind of 4th features the Beat Brackett 5K, Baby Brackett 1K, Children’s Parade, Main Parade and evening entertainment and fireworks.

“We hope that the generous support by the Hubbard Family Foundation serves to encourage residents of Edmonds to also help support this annual tradition in our community.” said Greg Urban, President & CEO of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce. “Many people in the community don’t realize the 4th of July celebration is privately funded by the Edmonds Chamber and the Chamber Foundation. No tax dollars are used, it is because of business owners and private donations that we have fireworks and parades each year.“

Donations made to the Edmonds Chamber Foundation are tax- deductible. To donate or find out more information, visit www.edmondschamberfoundation.org

Learn more about the event at www.edmondsfourth.com.