Insurance Services Group awarded $5K for WA Kids in Transition; share story and double it

Edmonds-based Insurance Services Group has earned a 2017 Safeco Insurance Make More Happen Award for demonstrating extraordinary volunteerism to make positive change happen in their community. The award includes $5,000 to use toward its community work with Washington Kids in Transition, which provides basic needs to homeless children in Washington state, including food, emergency closets, motel vouchers and transportation vouchers.

This year, Safeco is offering agents an additional opportunity to help the causes they care about most. Trevor Campbell, an independent agent for Insurance Services Group, and Washington Kids in Transition will have their stories featured on Safeco.com, with a chance to raise an additional $5,000. If the story is shared from Safeco.com at least 50 times on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn, the total donation will increase to $10,000.

You can help them reach their goal by sharing their story at www.safeco.com/make-more-happen/share.

Safeco’s Make More Happen awards focus on nonprofits in the areas of health and safety, education and civil service. Insurance Services Group was selected for a Make More Happen Award based on a photo and application demonstrating its commitment to Washington Kids in Transition, which serves Washington.

In 2015, Insurance Services Group launched a community-service referral program benefiting Washington Kids in Transition. The team also helped packed 32,000 snack bags each month to be distributed during the school year— so students had food to eat when they were not at school.