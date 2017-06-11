June 13 council committee night includes proposal to revise city noise ordinance

Continuing with its format of every-other-week committee meetings, the Edmonds City Council is scheduled this Tuesday, June 13 to hold a brief business meeting to approve the following items as part of its consent agenda, unless a councilmember chooses to pull an item for further discussion:

– Confirmation of Jeff Hodson’s appointment to the Edmonds Salary Commission. Hodson is Director of Communications for the University of Washington School of Public Health.

– Confirmation of Sarah Mixson to serve on the Edmonds Diversity Commission. Mixson is rental and stage manager at the Edmonds Center for the Arts.

– Approval of professional services agreement with Daniel Swedlow of Summit Law, for $290 an hour, for labor negotiations.

– Request for P\proposals for a baseline study of the Edmonds Marsh.

– Adoption of final ordinance for Shoreline Master Program update.

The council will then split up into three separate rooms for committee meetings, as follows:

Parks, Planning, and Public Works Committee (Jury Meeting Room)

– Proposed revisions to the city’s noise ordinance that would exempt sounds created by city street construction, repair projects or utility work.

– Presentation of the traffic impact fee annual report

– Presentation of a supplemental agreement with HWA GeoSciences for the Edmonds Fishing Pier rehabilitation project

Finance Committee (Council Chamber)

– March 2017 quarterly financial report

– Finance policy review process

– Traffic impact fees

Public Safety and Personnel Committee (Police Training Room)

– Temporary administrative assistant in Public Works Department

The Edmonds Council Chambers are in the Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. The business meeting will start at 7 p.m. You can see the complete agenda here.