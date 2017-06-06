Just say Nope? Button ‘can mean anything you want,’ Edmonds woman says

An Edmonds woman has designed a simple button with a single word — Nope — but she says the meaning is up to you.

Susan Morrow designed the Nope button — manufactured in Minnesota — and it’s available at the Edmonds Bookshop for a donation.

“The beauty of the Nope button is it can mean anything you want it to mean: Nope to your partner, Nope to your kids, Nope to your dog,” Morrow said. “Or it can mean Nope to political rhetoric and policies you disagree with.”

Morrow donates all of her costs, and the bookshop donates all proceeds. To date the button has raised over $500, which has been donated to Planned Parenthood and the ACLU.