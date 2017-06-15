Kids celebrate Dad in Edmonds contest

In honor of Father’s Day and the Edmonds Arts Festival, dozens of local kids showed off their artistic skills for the 4th Annual “Most Deserving Dads” Picture Contest. Sponsored by Edmonds-based Insurance Services Group and Revelations Yogurt, the contest invited kids of all ages to draw an activity they like to do with their dad, grandpa, uncle, or male role model.

This year, more than 50 kids entered the contest. Pictures include fishing, playing video games, riding bikes, or just hanging out with dad. Seven kids were selected as top prize winners of the contest, including this year’s grand prize winner, 7-year-old Oscar.

For participating, each artist is given a coupon for 3 ounces of frozen yogurt, courtesy of Revelations Yogurt. The Edmonds Movie Theater also donated several movie passes for the prize winners this year.

Each of the entries can be seen in the windows of Insurance Services Group – located along 6th and Main Street. They will remain in the window through the weekend.

This is the fourth year Insurance Services Group and Revelations Yogurt have organized and sponsored the Father’s Day picture contest. A special thanks to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Snohomish County and all the kids who participated this year.