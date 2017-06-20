Letter to the editor: More courtesy, please, at 9th and Walnut

Editor:

Three times in the last week I have stopped at the four-way intersection at 9th and Walnut, in the center lane, heading north or south, ready to go straight ahead. I am not signaling a turn, and I wait for the next car in the four-way rotation to use the intersection – only to have someone pull up on my right – after I stop – and the go straight ahead, in effect passing me on the right and not waiting for their turn, and pulling in in front of me as the parking lane approaches.

Should the 9th and Walnut intersection have two straight-ahead lanes? I realize this can be useful if the person in the center lane is waiting to make a turn – but shoving past a non-turning vehicle – is this legal? It is certainly rude. Can people please drive with more courtesy? Again, this has happened three times in the last week, and many more times in the past months.



Nathaniel Brown

Edmonds