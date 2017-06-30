Letter to the editor: Fight over bathroom access come to Edmonds

Dear Editor:

Local petitioners supporting I-1552 supported by the group Just Want Privacy (JWP) (https://justwantprivacy.org) were seen Thursday morning on Sunset Avenue looking to approve a state-wide version of the North Carolina bathroom bill. The petitioner was heard stating that there are children who are attempting to use the bathroom and shower in with children of the “opposite sex” and that they would like to vote in a state-wide anti-transgender initiative.

Nearly 50 percent of all transgender youth have seriously thought about suicide, which makes a bill targeting transgender youth disturbing to the transgender ally community. (http://www.yspp.org/about_suicide/statistics.htm). As of 11 p.m. the petitioner had many signatures from local residents.

Washington state’s open bathroom policy took effect December 26, 2015. Transgender activists see the fight for bathroom accessibility as a fight for equal rights and the current backlash as transphobia and hate. UCLA’s Williams Institute reports that nearly 70% of transgender people experience harassment in binary gender restrooms (http://williamsinstitute.law.ucla.edu/wp-content/uploads/Herman-Gendered-Restrooms-and-Minority-Stress-June-2013.pdf).

There is no evidence that there have been any occurrences of inappropriateness by transgender persons in bathrooms. Just Want Privacy needs 330,000 signatures by July 7 to move the initiative forward, of which they have approximately half. The group No On I-1552 is collecting signatures via a digital petition Decline to Sign (https://secure.wawont.org/page/s/declinetosign) in opposition to the Just Want Privacy initiative. JWP accepts national funding from conservatives wanting to change local policies on transgender inclusiveness.

Rev. M. Jamil Scott

International Order of Buddhist Ministers

Woodinville Unitarian Universalist Church

