Letter to the editor: Fight over bathroom access come to Edmonds

Dear Editor:
Local petitioners supporting I-1552 supported by the group Just Want Privacy (JWP) (https://justwantprivacy.org) were seen Thursday morning on Sunset Avenue looking to approve a state-wide version of the North Carolina bathroom bill. The petitioner was heard stating that there are children who are attempting to use the bathroom and shower in with children of the “opposite sex” and that they would like to vote in a state-wide anti-transgender initiative.
Nearly 50 percent of all transgender youth have seriously thought about suicide, which makes a bill targeting transgender youth disturbing to the transgender ally community. (http://www.yspp.org/about_suicide/statistics.htm). As of 11 p.m. the petitioner had many signatures from local residents.
Washington state’s open bathroom policy took effect December 26, 2015. Transgender activists see the fight for bathroom accessibility as a fight for equal rights and the current backlash as transphobia and hate. UCLA’s Williams Institute reports that nearly 70% of transgender people experience harassment in binary gender restrooms (http://williamsinstitute.law.ucla.edu/wp-content/uploads/Herman-Gendered-Restrooms-and-Minority-Stress-June-2013.pdf).
There is no evidence that there have been any occurrences of inappropriateness by transgender persons in bathrooms. Just Want Privacy needs 330,000 signatures by July 7 to move the initiative forward, of which they have approximately half. The group No On I-1552 is collecting signatures via a digital petition Decline to Sign (https://secure.wawont.org/page/s/declinetosign) in opposition to the Just Want Privacy initiative. JWP accepts national funding from conservatives wanting to change local policies on transgender inclusiveness.
Rev. M. Jamil Scott
International Order of Buddhist Ministers
Woodinville Unitarian Universalist Church
I am saddened to hear that this group was able to gather several signatures in Edmonds. I grew up and have lived in areas that were LGTBQ-friendly, so it is hard for me to understand the fear that drives people to pursue legislation that would take away the hard-fought rights of my friends and neighbors–trans adults and children, when the facts don’t support any of the fears people have about this issue.
I hope that anyone who feels that trans people are a threat to their safety will *please* take the time to learn about the myths, and the reality of who trans people are and the very real threats they face. There is a lot of ugly misinformation being passed around on the internet. Here’s a link to an article that dispels some of the common myths: http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/07/health/transgender-bathroom-law-facts-myths/index.html. Much thanks to anyone taking the time to do a bit of research and make up their own mind.