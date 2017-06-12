Letter to the editor: Phoenix Theatre’s ‘Crossing Delancey’ not to be missed

Editor:

Don’t miss the Phoenix Theatre’s production of Crossing Delancey!

It’s playing through the next two weekends in June. See http://www.tptedmonds.org for tickets.

How lucky we are to have professional theater in our backyard. It makes it so easy to plan for an excellent dinner and a show without the hassle of travel, traffic and parking.

Lots of wonderful messages in this play about family and community, past, present and future. Sometimes moving up and out isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

Being genuine and open to finding out who you truly are rather than who others want you to be is at the heart of this story. And, as usual, Bubbie (Grandma) knows best.

Wonderful performances with loads of funny lines and touching scenes makes this a great evening for all ages. Bravo to all involved!

Advanced tickets and dinner reservations at Caravan Kebab are recommended -– our special Firdale Village jewels have been discovered!

Senior, Military, Student and Children’s prices available.

Maggie Fimia

Edmonds