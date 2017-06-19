Letter to the editor: three ideas for improving downtown post office traffic flow

Editor:

Now that the new post office has been in place nearly a year, I believe the time has come to improve the traffic flow for safety and efficiency of operations. As a post office box holder, I visit the post office nearly every day. I see frustrated patrons who are trying to park and take care of their business in a block that simply is not designed for the specific traffic needs the of the post office.

I have witnessed several near-fender benders as well as pedestrians crossing mid-block coming close to being hit. Cars park in front of the apartment driveway and the fire hydrant while the drivers go into the post office for some purpose. I have seen vehicles parked blocking the sidewalk south of the post office forcing pedestrians into the street. Mid-block U-turns are common, with many drivers turning into a driveway and then backing out into traffic in order to claim a parking place across the street. One of these days someone is going to be injured, and that may be preventable.

I believe that a relatively inexpensive upgrading of the street, coupled with the capability of a drive-up mailbox, could solve many of the problems. Here are my suggestions.

1. Make Second Avenue North one-way northbound for one block between Main Street and Bell.

2. Eliminate the southern two parking places on the west side of Second Avenue North across from the post office and place a drive-up mailbox so drivers can deposit mail without leaving their cars. This would eliminate the need for many to have to park at all. It might also allow removal of the apparently little-used drive-up mailbox by the library.

3. Put a mid-block crosswalk at some convenient point to allow protected pedestrian crossing of Second Avenue North for those who park on the west side of the street.

I believe these changes would cause minimum disruption to the residents on that street while improving the traffic flow and safety of the post office patrons.

Bruce Caldwell

Edmonds