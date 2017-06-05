Letter to the Editor: Wonderful Leadership Day at Seaview Elementary

Editor:

I didn’t have to be a proud parent to really enjoy the Second Annual Leadership Day at Seaview Elementary. The little leaders of all ages provided great entertainment, wonderful exhibits, tours of the campus and classrooms spreading the wonderful SWIM philosophy.

SWIM stands for Strive for Success Work Together, Inspire Others and Make a Difference. The Seaview Sharks are really a young force to be reckoned with and will make our future a better place by living with acceptance, kindness, synergy, respect, self-empowerment and learning to be proactive rather than reactive.

I certainly am going to “Sharpen my Saw” (i.e. take better care of myself) and plan on seeing the Seaview Sharks all next year!

Diane Buckshnis

Edmonds City Council