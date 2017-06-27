Edmonds Library supporters cut ribbon for renovations

1 of 3

Edmonds Library supporters joined Edmonds Chamber of Commerce ambassadors and Mayor Dave Earling to cut the ribbon for the library’s largest renovations and upgrades in over 10 years, including new computers and desks, additional self-check machines, a new holds area, fresh paint and an updated customer service area.

The upgrades were completed thanks to a partnership between the Friends of the Library group and Sno-Isle Libraries, with the non-profit Library Friends providing approximately $11,000 to purchase new desks for the computers and printers.

