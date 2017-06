1 of 2

Lynnwood police are searching for a missing, disabled 23-year-old man. Wesley Simmons was last seen leaving his residence in Lynnwood at 11 a.m. Monday, June 5.

If you have information on Simmons or see him, you are asked to call 911. He is listed in law enforcement databases as a missing/endangered person. He does not have his medication and is developmentally disabled.

If you have information about where he may be, contact Detective Arnett at 425-670-5669.