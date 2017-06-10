Lynnwood set to make final decision Monday on Meadowdale Playfields

The Lynnwood City Council will vote on Monday whether to approve a construction bid for the Meadowdale Playfields Project—and councilmembers will once again be greeted by anti-crumb rubber activists before the council meeting begins.

On June 5, council heard a presentation assembled by city staff about the project and its goals, including a long segment about infill materials for artificial fields. A toxicologist and an industrial hygienist both presented on crumb rubber concerns, outlining evidence that the material is safe, in addition to city staff members, who gave an overview of the project and its history.

On Monday, the Lynnwood City Council’s vote will only be on whether or not to award the construction bid. If they decide to approve the bid, but to also recommend an alternate infill material, that recommendation will need to go to the Edmonds School Board for approval, likely on Tuesday, June 13.

The Interlocal Agreement between the City of Lynnwood, the City of Edmonds and the Edmonds School District states that the Edmonds School District will get the final say in the materials used.

After the presentation on June 5, councilmembers did not give an indication of how they would vote on June 12. However, the presentation was given as a result of a request to delay the vote on May 22, after councilmembers heard over one hour of public testimony mostly against the use of crumb rubber in the fields due to the material’s toxic qualities. Several coaches and sports organizers also spoke, however, in support of the material’s use if it meant getting new fields soon.

The final decision of whether to award the $4.5 million construction bid to Hellas Construction, Inc., including any additional required approvals by the school board, must be given before Sunday, June 18, which is when the bid expires. If that happens, several grants expected for the project may be in danger, as they were given with the expectation that the project would be completed by a certain time.

According to the bid, using the organic cork infill material would add an estimated $357,000 to the project’s total cost. The entity making the recommendation for an alternative infill would also need to supply the dollars for it.

An alternative infill material selection, if requested by the Lynnwood City Council next week, would not delay the project if approved by the Edmonds School Board before June 18.

The presentation on June 5 began with a brief history of the project. The Meadowdale Playfields complex was initially installed in 1985. Lynn Sordel, director of the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department, described the fields as “state-of-the-art” when they were first installed, but activity on the fields has since declined due to poor playing conditions.

“There’s virtually no play on the two dirt fields,” Sordel said. “The softball fields flood easily.”

The soccer fields are also susceptible to vandalism, which Sordel described as “dirt rodeos.”

In addition to improving their current state, the Meadowdale fields need to be renovated to make up for losing the former Lynnwood Athletic Complex, which was demolished in 2012 to make room for the Lynnwood Costco. That field was an artificial field, which allowed for year-round play. It used crumb rubber as its infill.

Also presenting at the June 5 meeting was Bob Harding, a landscape architect and lead designer for the project. He passed around bags of crumb rubber, coated crumb rubber and cork infill products.

“Our primary concern is always one of usability, how the field will wear over time and how the field reacts to play,” Harding said.

Of the 245 field surfaces installed or replaced in western Washington in the past 10 years, 230 use crumb rubber, he said. It wouldn’t be a huge maintenance change from crumb rubber to cork, he said, though cork may need slightly more maintenance due to it being a lighter material—it may have a greater tendency to float away on the wind or in water when it rains.

The oldest field that uses cork in the area is nine months old.

“Because it’s only been around for less than one year, the long-term impacts are unknown,” he said.

Elizabeth Black, a certified industrial hygienist, said crumb rubber does not expose sports players to more chemicals than they would encounter walking down a busy street. She had conducted a study that took soil and air samples in an area of a field being installed before the installation, just after the installation, in the following winter and in the next summer.

Toluene was detected during her study, she said, but “well below the toxic level.” On one occasion, she said benzene was also detected, but it was a day that vehicles had been idling in the parking lot.

While Black said it is clear that crumb rubber does contain cancer-causing chemicals, those chemicals do not appear to have a pathway to enter the human body.

“Crumb rubber does contain carbon black,” she said. “Fine carbon black dust exposure shows an increase in cancer. (With crumb rubber), carbon black is in it but not in the particulate form required to actually initiate the disease.”

Michael Peterson, a toxicologist with experience studying crumb rubber, also found the material’s concerning chemicals to not be present at high enough levels to be toxic to humans. In some cases, recycled rubber actually gave off lower levels of the studied toxins than natural soil.

“All chemicals have the potential to be toxic,” he said. “It’s the dose that makes the poison.”

After the presentation, Councilmember George Hurst said he wants the City Council to further discuss infill materials as a body before making a decision. He cited Seattle Public Schools and Seattle Parks and Recreation moving away from crumb rubber in recent years, as well as community concerns.

According to a Facebook event page, activists are expected to gather outside the Lynnwood City Hall on Monday, June 12 at 6:30 p.m. before the City Council meeting.

Lynnwood City Hall is located at 19100 44th Ave. W. The City Council meeting begins at 7 p.m.

–By Natalie Covate