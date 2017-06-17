Makerlab NW hosting grand opening in Edmonds June 24

Makerlab NW invites all to its grand opening Saturday, June 24 from noon to 9 p.m. at 23931 Highway 99, #101, Edmonds, just north of Burlington Coat Factory.

Makerlab NW is a non-profit organization that brings creatives of all sorts together to invent and learn. Artists, tech enthusiasts, cosplayers, crafters, hobbyists and makers of all ages will have access to 3D printers, soldering stations, a laser cutter and more, as well as a community with shared interests.

The organization also offer classes and workshops to the public on a variety of creative subjects, such as leather working, jewelry, microcontrollers, and 3D design and printing. The open house will feature snacks as well as activities for adults and kids.