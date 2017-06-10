McDonald McGarry Insurance collecting flags for recycling June 12-July 7

If your U.S. flag is looking a little worse for wear and you are unsure of how to respectfully dispose of it, you won’t want to miss the 8th annual McDonald McGarry flag recycling event, which starts Monday, June 12.

Once again this year, in honor of Flag Day and the 4th of July, the downtown Edmonds insurance agency is collecting old worn flags. The flags will then be passed on to local Boy Scout troops for a flag retirement ceremony. This retires the flags respectfully, while the scouts have an opportunity to learn about proper flag handling.

McDonald McGarry will be collecting the good old stars and stripes from June 12 to July 7 at their office at 630 Main St. Please note the flags must be removed from any poles or attachments and completely dry. While this flag recycle program is free, as always McDonald McGarry will be accepting donations to the Edmonds Food Bank.

McDonald McGarry Insurance will be open – and collecting flags – from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays. Call the office at 425-774-3200, or email info@mcdonaldmcgarry.com for more information.