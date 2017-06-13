Meadowdale Beach Park Estuary Restoration Project open house on June 21

Community members who live near the Meadowdale Beach Park or who visit regularly are invited to an open house on Wednesday, June 21 to learn about the Estuary Restoration Improvement project.

In 2014, stakeholders including the local community selected a preferred alternative to address the long-standing beach access, flooding, sediment delivery, fish passage and maintenance issues related to the narrow culvert (tunnel) under the railroad.

The preferred alternative includes removing 130 linear feet of railroad embankment and installing a railroad bridge that will have a 90-foot opening, creating a one-acre estuary and providing other habitat improvements.

In addition to informing the community about progress, project challenges and anticipated project schedule, there will be opportunity for the community to provide comments, ask questions and be a part of this wonderful project.

The open house event on Wednesday, June 21 runs from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Meadowdale High School Great Hall, 6002 168th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.