Median home prices reach new heights throughout central Puget Sound

For the first time since before the recession, the entire central Puget Sound region — from Pierce to Snohomish and Kitsap counties — has set records for median home prices, according to our online news partner The Seattle Times. And Seattle, which has been setting records every month, is on the verge of a once-unthinkable milestone: $1 million for the typical house across the entire area around Capitol Hill and northeast of downtown.

Monthly home-sales data released earlier this week from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service show just how little escape there is for people priced out of the costly Seattle and Eastside markets. Pierce County’s median house cost topped $300,000 for the first time, while Kitsap County, which has similar home prices, surpassed its old bubble peak from 2007. And Snohomish County’s typical house is nearing half a million dollars.

Single-family home prices were up 15.4 percent in Snohomish County — a big number, yet down a bit from the increases seen in April. The county set a record in May for the median house sale: $450,000 in Snohomish. The numbers were above average in southwest Snohomish County, which includes Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Edmonds and Brier. The median house sold for $534,990, a 19-percent increase over the year.

