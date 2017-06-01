‘Medical Triage in Disasters’ program set for June 9 at Edmonds Senior Center

“Medical Triage in Disasters: How should it work?” is the topic of a program being sponsored by the Disaster Medicine Project from 1-3 p.m. June 9 at the Edmonds Senior Center, 220 Railroad Ave.

Deadly viruses, terrorism, earthquakes, or other disasters can overwhelm our medical system, depleting medical supplies, staff and facilities, putting us in crisis. When we are unable to provide lifesaving care to everyone who needs it, how do we decide who to treat, who not to treat, how to distribute limited supplies, medications, surgeries and other medical care?

“Crisis Standards of Care” are guidelines being developed in Washington state to help the medical community provide the best possible care in the worst possible circumstances. These “standards” should reflect our communities’ values and priorities.

All are invited to attend this presentation and group discussion with Dr. Mary Jo Kintner about Disaster triage and Crisis Standards of Care.