National Weather Service issues heat advisory for Saturday, Sunday

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a heat advisory from noon Saturday to 9 p.m. Sunday. “The elderly, youth, and those in poor health without air conditioning will be particularly vulnerable to the heat,” the weather service said.

Danny Mercer, a weather service meteorologist, told our online news partner The Seattle Times that this heat wave comes with some of the longest days of the year, which means there’s not a lot of time for Western Washington to cool down at night. There won’t be any cool breezes from the Pacific either, he said.

This Sunday could be the hottest June 25 in Seattle-area history, according to the weather service, with temperatures as high as 94 degrees in SeaTac and 89 degrees in Seattle, The Times said.

The advisory warns that despite the heat, water in rivers and lakes is too cold to swim in without a life jacket. Rivers will be running high with extra water from melted snowpack from the mountains. It also warns never to leave children, pets or older people in a parked vehicle under any circumstances. Heat in car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in minutes.