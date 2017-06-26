With the passing of Dave Page, Edmonds loses ‘an ambassador of good will’

Long-time Edmonds resident and business owner Dave Page passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 25.

Former Edmonds City Councilmember Dick Van Hollebeke called the 73-year-old Page — who retired in 2011 after more than 40 years in the real estate business — “the ambassador of good will for the City of Edmonds.” Page would frequently offer public comments during council meetings, but “it was never to complain,” Van Hollebeke said. “He was always complimentary of the citizens, and always genuinely positive,” he added.

“This is a real loss for our community,” said Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling. “I have known Dave for over 30 years, first as a competitor in the real estate industry and then as a fellow outspoken advocate for our community. He will be missed.”

A native of Newport Beach, Calif., Page graduated from California State University Fullerton, where he majored in sociology and psychology. During an Edmonds Community College video interview with Van Hollebeke, who was serving as an Edmonds CC trustee at the time, Page related that he drove to the Seattle area in 1966 with the intention of catching a fishing boat to work in Alaska. But his car broke down in North Bend and he missed the boat, so he ended up going to work for Weyerhaeuser as a logger instead.

Page said he quit logging after working during his first snowfall. Following a short stint as a roofer, he got his start in real estate.

“I never thought real estate was selling,” he told Van Hollebeke. “It’s been an amazing career for me. I loved every day of it.”

After two years working for others, Page opened his own company — Edmonds Home and Loan — telling Van Hollebeke that at the time, he was the youngest real estate broker in the state.

Page changed the company name to Edmonds Realty in 2005, then sold it to Dennis Howard and Lucille Noel in 2011.

Acquaintances recalled Page as a man who was dedicated to his community. He was a strong supporter of the Edmonds Fire Safety Foundation, which for many years raised money and provided needed supplemental equipment for the Edmonds Fire Department.

As a foundation board member, Page “was always very involved,” recalled one of the foundation’s founders, Joy Cain. The foundation was disbanded after the City of Edmonds contracted with Snohomish County Fire District 1 for fire and emergency medical services in 2009.

In 2015, Page spearheaded efforts to name Edmonds Fire Station 16 in honor of Betty Mueller, who was also active in both Edmonds Police and Fire Foundations.

Mueller was a key proponent behind the construction of the city’s current Public Safety Building, a cause that Page also supported.

Page also loved to spend time on his boat fishing, and frequently posted photos of his catches on Facebook, often with wife Mindy by his side.

One of Page’s passions in retirement was promoting the Edmonds Senior Center, and until recently he served as a senior center board member. Page was also a strong advocate for the new multi-generational Waterfront Center that is slated to replace the aging senior center building.

“He was dedicated to the Senior Center/planned Waterfront Center and to the city of Edmonds,” said former Mayor Gary Haakenson, who served with Page on the senior center board. “His energy, personality and hard work will be missed.”

Funeral arrangements are pending. We will have more details once they become available.

— By Teresa Wippel