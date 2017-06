A trivia night fundraiser to support First Nation Tribes and raise money for the legal funds against the Kinder Morgan pipeline in Canada will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22 in the Meadowdale High School Great Hall.

Described as a youth-led event organized by the Sierra Club, the fundraiser will include food, prizes, photos booths and speakers. Admission is $7 per person.

Meadowdale High School is located at 6002 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood.