Public invited to attend June 20 open house, public hearing on Hwy 99 changes

Citizens are invited to the Tuesday, June 20 Edmonds City Council meeting to comment during a public hearing on rezoning and development changes included in the proposed Highway 99 subarea plan.

Prior to the council meeting, there will be an open house on the draft Environmental Impact Statement for Highway 99. That will be in the Brackett Room at City Hall from 6-7 p.m. June 20.

The draft Highway 99 subarea plan — which covers the two-mile stretch of Highway 99 running through Edmonds — includes the following proposals:

· Consolidating most of the zoning categories for the Highway 99 Corridor into one designation: CG (General Commercial) instead of CG and CG2 and multifamily;

· Updating both parking and pedestrian standards for the area to be more consistent with current and future needs, including for mixed use; and

· Adding new design standards to ensure a more pedestrian- and transit-friendly environment, with additional consideration for adjacent single-family zones.

The public also is invited to comment through July 3 on the draft Environmental impact Statement. Click here to review the EIS and learn how to submit written comments.

Also included on the June 20 council agenda:

– A proclamation for Parks and Recreation Month.

– Proposed changes to the city noise ordinance. As we reported in our story last week, staff is proposing to eliminate time restrictions for sounds generated by city street construction, repair projects or utility work. Staff also asked for permission to make it easier for private projects to get a variance for such work to go beyond existing time requirements.

– A discussion of council committee structure and procedures.

– A review of Edmonds’ policies and procedures related to solicitors.

In addition, the following items will be automatically approved as part of the consent agenda unless a councilmember chooses to pull an item for further discussion:

– the March 2017 Quarterly Financial Report

– the Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program

– authorization for the Mayor to sign a supplemental agreement with HWA GeoSciences to oversee additional work necessary for the Edmonds Fishing Pier Rehabilitation Project.

– the Traffic Impact Fee Annual Report.

– a temporary administrative assistant in Public Works Department to fill in for someone on maternity leave.

The council is scheduled to meet at 6:15 p.m. in executive session, closed to the public, to discuss collective bargaining and a personnel matter. The business meeting will follow at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N.

You can see the complete agenda here.