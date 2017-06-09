From the Publisher’s Desk: The value of showing up

I stopped by a friend’s office for an after-work birthday party, but it was a Tuesday night so I didn’t stay long. I was offered a glass of wine but grabbed a water bottle instead.

“Tonight’s City Council meeting night,” I said, as others in the room nodded.

“How long do those meetings go, anyway?” my friend asked.

“You never know,” I replied. “Could be 10 or even 10:30.”

“But you love it, right?” she asked

The question took me by surprise. After seven-plus years of spending Tuesday evenings in the council chambers (with the exception of a few family obligations that required others to fill in for me), I hadn’t really thought about how I feel. I admit, there are days I’d rather stay home with a good book.

Let’s be clear. I do love covering our community. I’ve never had more fun and never felt more fulfilled.

But love attending council meetings? Probably not.

I do it so that if you want to spend time with your kids or spouse or get to bed early for a change on a Tuesday night, you can do that.

And on Wednesday morning, when you wake up and want to know what happened the night before, I have your back. Because when the meeting’s over, I come home and listen to recordings and sort through notes and photos, and write. Usually until 1 a.m. Sometimes an hour or more later.

The truth is, I go to the council meetings because the community needs to know.

Sounds hokey, right? I mean, we’re talking local government with long discussions about zoning and public works projects and committee reports. Not the save-the-world-from-corruption mantra — inspired by Watergate — that guided me into journalism in the first place.

But the truth is, it matters.

Important decisions are made in those meetings. How much to raise utility taxes. Whether to cut fire service. Where to locate a new roadway or street light. Whom to appoint to an open council seat. When to raise salaries. How to protect our environment.

I like being there because I catch the nuances that you can’t see if you watch the meetings live streamed from home. Who’s in the room? What happens during the meeting breaks or even after the meeting.

Being there also means I avoid the frustration of occasional equipment technology glitches, when the council chamber live streaming doesn’t work or the power goes out.

At every level of government, transparency is important.

And while I put in long hours, I am just one of many people who work really hard, every day, to bring you timely, quality community news coverage. Your voluntary donation of any amount supports our excellent writers, photographers, graphic designers, and sales and technical support folks, not to mention our costs for web hosting, videography and numerous other expenses that help us do our jobs.

We rely on both our advertisers and our readers for financial support. Your subscription today will help — a lot.

I’ve got your back. And, in turn, I hope you will have mine.

Until next time,

Teresa Wippel, Publisher

P.S. You might be wondering about the backstory on the photo. I covered the Memorial Day opening of the new Edmonds Veterans Plaza. A long-time friend, Sylvana Rinehart, grabbed my camera and insisted on taking a photo of me with these two Vietnam Veterans. My brother, who lives in the Midwest, fought in Vietnam. I remember, as a 10-year-old, baking chocolate chip cookies and sending them to him. It means a lot to have a memento of that day, with those vets.

