Register now for South County Walks leader info session

The Verdant Health Commission is recruiting volunteer walk leaders for the summer in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.

If you love to walk and want a reason to get outside to move this summer, you can learn more about becoming a walk leader during an information session on Monday, June 12 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood. Walks begin later this month in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace and continue all summer.

Please RSVP to Sue Waldin, sue.waldin@verdanthealth.org or 425-582-9412 if you plan to attend the info session.

During the session, Verdant will share information about how the South County Walks program works and the responsibilities of the walk leaders, and then provide time for attendees to sign up to lead walks. Learn more about South County Walks and walk schedules for each city on the program’s website.

If you have any questions, email info@verdanthealth.org or call 425-582-8600.