Reminder: Edmonds business owners to get a boost from free workshop June 22

The City of Edmonds, Edmonds Chamber of Commerce and the Edmonds Downtown Alliance are teaming up to offer a free small business workshop Thursday afternoon, June 22, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Brackett Room on the third floor of City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.

The workshop will offer motivational remarks and insights from business leaders, small-business resources, actionable hints and tips for success, and networking opportunities.

The meeting will begin with introductory remarks from Edmonds City Council President Tom Mesaros, followed by workshop sponsor Andrew Ballard, president of Marketing Solutions.

Other speakers include;

– Certified Business Advisor Rich Shockley, who will provide an overview of free resources available to small business owners through the Snohomish County Small Business Development Center.

– Department of Revenue’s Jim Rimar, who will discuss how to avoid small business tax-related headaches.

– Matt Cail, owner of Super Charge Marketing, will provide hints, tips and recommendations to make the most of a business’s online presence and digital marketing.

– Trevor Campbell, owner of Edmonds-based Insurance Services Group, will offer insights into the increasingly complex world of small business insurance needs and requirements.

Doors will open at 1:30 p.m., with 15 minutes available for networking and refreshments. The workshop will end with an opportunity for more networking and individual questions and answers with the speakers.

Prospective attendees are advised to contact Cindi Cruz at cindi.cruz@edmondswa.gov at the City of Edmonds to reserve a seat.